Everything We Know About Mercedes-Benz's 'Baby G' G-Wagon

The legend of a smaller G-Wagon has been an open secret for a while, but Mercedes-Benz made it official at the 2023 Munich motor show. Fast forward to the 2025 IAA Mobility show in the same city, and the company finally spilled more tea.

Affectionately nicknamed the "Baby G" (or "Little G," as the company itself called it), this new SUV is poised to join an expanding G-Class family. Company chairman Ola Källenius announced at the show that prototypes would soon begin testing on roads. It's a significant move for Mercedes, considering that this isn't just a G-Wagon that's been through a hot wash. Company executives have been adamant that the Baby G is a ground-up project. Mercedes' Chief Technology Officer, Markus Schäfer, described it as a "completely new development" to Autocar. That becomes clear when you consider that it's set to ride on its own unique platform. Schäfer also described the architecture as a "miniature ladder frame chassis," suggesting it will retain the rugged, off-road spirit of its bigger sibling.

As for the overall appearance, a teaser image shown at the event revealed a vehicle that is noticeably shorter, narrower, and less tall than the standard G-Class. Sure, the iconic boxy shape and low-mounted taillights remain, but the overall proportions have clearly shrunk. The biggest difference, however, will likely be the price. Early estimates suggest a starting price somewhere between $55,000 and $65,000, making it a far more attainable entry point into the highly premium G-Wagon lifestyle. The current most affordable entry is the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550, which starts at $148,250 in the US.