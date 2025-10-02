Everything We Know About Mercedes-Benz's 'Baby G' G-Wagon
The legend of a smaller G-Wagon has been an open secret for a while, but Mercedes-Benz made it official at the 2023 Munich motor show. Fast forward to the 2025 IAA Mobility show in the same city, and the company finally spilled more tea.
Affectionately nicknamed the "Baby G" (or "Little G," as the company itself called it), this new SUV is poised to join an expanding G-Class family. Company chairman Ola Källenius announced at the show that prototypes would soon begin testing on roads. It's a significant move for Mercedes, considering that this isn't just a G-Wagon that's been through a hot wash. Company executives have been adamant that the Baby G is a ground-up project. Mercedes' Chief Technology Officer, Markus Schäfer, described it as a "completely new development" to Autocar. That becomes clear when you consider that it's set to ride on its own unique platform. Schäfer also described the architecture as a "miniature ladder frame chassis," suggesting it will retain the rugged, off-road spirit of its bigger sibling.
As for the overall appearance, a teaser image shown at the event revealed a vehicle that is noticeably shorter, narrower, and less tall than the standard G-Class. Sure, the iconic boxy shape and low-mounted taillights remain, but the overall proportions have clearly shrunk. The biggest difference, however, will likely be the price. Early estimates suggest a starting price somewhere between $55,000 and $65,000, making it a far more attainable entry point into the highly premium G-Wagon lifestyle. The current most affordable entry is the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550, which starts at $148,250 in the US.
The Baby G represents a new era for Mercedes
While the teaser image was far too dark to make out any specifics, reports suggest that the introduction of a smaller G-Class is a key move in Mercedes' strategy to evolve the "G" name into its own distinct sub-brand, much like what Land Rover has achieved with Range Rover. The plan is to create a whole family of G-badged vehicles. At the same show, Mercedes simultaneously announced that the G-Class Cabriolet is making a comeback and will be sold in the US for the first time.
Again, this new model isn't just a spin-off; it's a foundational piece of the brand's future. While it will thematically follow its older sibling, Mercedes design chief Gorden Wagener told CAR Magazine that the team plans to give it a "slightly different tweak," aiming for a look that's a "touch more modern" with a sharper front end. Hopefully, some of the coolest interior features from the G-Wagon still make it.
The modernity extends under the hood. The Baby G is widely expected to come in a single battery-electric option. Though Mercedes has been coy on specifics, it will likely leverage the brand's latest electric architecture. It will also be almost entirely bespoke. Markus Schäfer explained that the unique requirements of a G-Class mean that not even the door handles could be borrowed from Mercedes' existing parts bin. It's all very exciting, but fans thankfully won't have to wait too much longer to see the final product. Analysts predict that the SUV would make a full debut sometime in 2026 and hit showrooms either late that year or in early 2027.