Ryobi Is Expanding Its Link System With A Heavy-Duty Freestanding Garage Cabinet
If you're at all familiar with the Ryobi brand, you know power tool maker has been gaining serious ground on its major brand competitors over the past decade-plus. One area in which it has, perhaps, lagged is in ways to safely and securely store its power tools and accessories, with brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt arguably leading the charge in that market with their popular Packout and ToughSystem modular systems.
The Techtronic Industries-owned brand has been making serious moves in the tool storage arena, however, with Ryobi launching its Link modular storage system as a means for its own growing consumer base to safely secure their gear when it's not in use. Though it's only been around a few years, the Link system already boasts plenty of slick, heavy-duty storage options for Ryobi users, including items like wall-hanging hooks and shelves, a stackable rolling tool chest set, and a wall-hanging cabinet. The system is about to get a major upgrade too, with Ryobi's Free Standing Garage Cabinet set to become the largest of the Link system's offerings to date.
Yes, you will need to do some measuring before you opt to bring the Ryobi Link Freestanding Cabinet into your garage or workshop space, as the cabinet measures some 76.7 inches in height, 36 inches in width, and 20 inches in depth. Ryobi lists its shipping weight at 199 pounds, and that means it'll likely require a second set of hands to move for the average DIYer.
Everything you need to know about Ryobi's Freestanding
The storage cabinet will also require some level of assembly for users, so you'll want to consider that as well. The cabinet has not yet released in the U.S. For now, Ryobi is still listing the item as "Coming Soon" on its product page, with reported plans to make it available some time in the first quarter of 2027.
Interestingly enough, it appears that the same cabinet is already being sold online through The Home Depot in Canada, with that faction listing it for $498. It's uncertain if that is the price the cabinet will be sold for in U.S. markets, however, as Ryobi has not made the number official.
Wherever Ryobi sets the price point for the Link compatible storage cabinet in the States, those who purchase it are getting a potential game changer in their storage setup, with the 22-gauge steel construction making it the definition of durable. The cabinet also boasts an overall weight capacity of up to 800 pounds and features three adjustable shelves that can handle 150 pounds each, as well as a low-boy sliding drawer. While the set comes with two Link accessory rails and a storage bin, the cabinet is fixed with slots and holes for further customization, and power cord access points so you can charge your gear inside. The doors also feature magnetic closures and are fully lockable for added security.