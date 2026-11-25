If you're at all familiar with the Ryobi brand, you know power tool maker has been gaining serious ground on its major brand competitors over the past decade-plus. One area in which it has, perhaps, lagged is in ways to safely and securely store its power tools and accessories, with brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt arguably leading the charge in that market with their popular Packout and ToughSystem modular systems.

The Techtronic Industries-owned brand has been making serious moves in the tool storage arena, however, with Ryobi launching its Link modular storage system as a means for its own growing consumer base to safely secure their gear when it's not in use. Though it's only been around a few years, the Link system already boasts plenty of slick, heavy-duty storage options for Ryobi users, including items like wall-hanging hooks and shelves, a stackable rolling tool chest set, and a wall-hanging cabinet. The system is about to get a major upgrade too, with Ryobi's Free Standing Garage Cabinet set to become the largest of the Link system's offerings to date.

Yes, you will need to do some measuring before you opt to bring the Ryobi Link Freestanding Cabinet into your garage or workshop space, as the cabinet measures some 76.7 inches in height, 36 inches in width, and 20 inches in depth. Ryobi lists its shipping weight at 199 pounds, and that means it'll likely require a second set of hands to move for the average DIYer.