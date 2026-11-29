Drivers who regularly visit their nearest Costco gas station may have noticed some changes over the past couple of years, and there will be some more changes on the way soon. In 2025, the retailer extended the hours of its gas stations to stay open as late as 10 p.m., and now it has confirmed that it's planning to expand many of its gas stations with an increased number of pumps.

A recent post on Costco's Instagram showed off its latest scaled-up gas station in Issaquah, Washington, which has 50 fueling spots. It's the company's largest gas station to date, though it may not be the only one of its kind in the future. In the video, the host adds that Costco is getting ready to expand more gas stations soon, although details on which locations will see an upgrade are limited for now.

The video host also pointed out that the new Issaquah station sells Costco's Kirkland Signature Top Tier Plus gas, a high-quality fuel that features extra additives. Top Tier gas is designed to keep engines running smoothly for longer, and the Top Tier program is supported by various car and truck makers, including General Motors, Ford, Honda, and Toyota.