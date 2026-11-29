Costco Just Opened Its Biggest Gas Station Yet – Here's Where You Can Find It
Drivers who regularly visit their nearest Costco gas station may have noticed some changes over the past couple of years, and there will be some more changes on the way soon. In 2025, the retailer extended the hours of its gas stations to stay open as late as 10 p.m., and now it has confirmed that it's planning to expand many of its gas stations with an increased number of pumps.
A recent post on Costco's Instagram showed off its latest scaled-up gas station in Issaquah, Washington, which has 50 fueling spots. It's the company's largest gas station to date, though it may not be the only one of its kind in the future. In the video, the host adds that Costco is getting ready to expand more gas stations soon, although details on which locations will see an upgrade are limited for now.
The video host also pointed out that the new Issaquah station sells Costco's Kirkland Signature Top Tier Plus gas, a high-quality fuel that features extra additives. Top Tier gas is designed to keep engines running smoothly for longer, and the Top Tier program is supported by various car and truck makers, including General Motors, Ford, Honda, and Toyota.
Costco continues to expand to new locations
In addition to launching various new locations through the end of 2026, Costco has confirmed that it plans to open more stores in 2027. As of its fourth-quarter 2026 earnings call, 33 new locations, of which five are relocations, are on the table for the upcoming year. A similar number of new openings is planned annually for the next five years and beyond. It remains to be seen how many of these locations will have gas stations included, but company leadership pointed to its gas retail division as one of the major areas of focus.
Much like when shopping within the store itself, drivers looking to use a Costco gas station will almost always need to have a membership card to fill up. Inserting the card at the pump will verify that the membership is active, and then drivers can pay for fuel at the pump using a debit card or Visa credit card. The only way to use a Costco gas station without a membership is by having a physical prepaid Costco Shop Card, which remains valid regardless of a driver's membership status.