Motorcycle engine size and top speed are priority specs for the power-conscious, but it's not just about the initial purchase price of a bike or how fast it can go. It's also about efficiency and ongoing expenses. In a time of volatile gas prices, a model's MPG is more important than ever. An improved MPG means every gallon of fuel takes you further, which could sway your decision when choosing a new model.

Harley-Davidson's '26 Nightster has an MPG of 52. This makes it quite competitive in its price range and its segment, as well as one of the brand's most fuel-efficient models overall. This is balanced by a fuel capacity of 3.1 gallons, and a 975T Revolution Max engine offering 91 horsepower. All in all, the Nightster is a more accessible Harley-Davidson than a more powerful motorcycle like its Sportster. There are other cruisers that can beat it for fuel efficiency, though, if that's one of your big priorities when choosing a cruiser. The Nightster also starts at $9,999, meaning that more affordable options are also available.

In the cruiser segment, riding is all about smoother, less stressful or hurried journeys, and having those broken up by costly gas stops isn't really contributory to the spirit of the whole thing. This is why MPG can be extremely important. Let's take a look at some cruiser models, from some of the biggest brands in the industry, that excel here.