What Does The Vevor Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener Cost & Is It Worth Buying?
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Even though a lawn mower blade is never supposed to have a fine, sharp edge, like that of a knife, it still dulls over time. Unfortunately, not only does a blunt mower blade produce a noticeably substandard finished product, such as a freshly cut lawn that lacks uniformity, but it also erodes the health of your grass. Therefore, it's crucial to maintain the edge on your lawn mower blades, making sure to sharpen them after 20 to 25 hours of cutting, according to experts.
You can hire a professional to sharpen your blades; however, according to Angi, you're looking at paying between $25 and $100. If you need sharpening services twice a year, on the upper end of the price bracket, you could be looking at $200 annually. It's for this reason that there are plenty of must-have tools for maintaining lawn mower blades that many do-it-yourself types regularly utilize.
Vevor, a company started in Shanghai, China, has a solution with its range of all-in-one sharpening tools. Options like the Vevor Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener 1HP with 9-inch Ceramic Grinding Wheel are listed on Amazon for around $235.90. This is Vevor's most robust model, with options for 2/3-horsepower and a 7-inch wheel ($209.90), and 1/3-horsepower with a 7-inch wheel ($172.90), among others, as less expensive alternatives. However, keep in mind the latter option doesn't include balancing tools (purchased separately), whereas some other options do. Essentially, these products are tabletop power tools that, when sharpening, utilize a motor to spin a disc with replaceable grit pads. The grinding wheel sits between adjustable angle guides uniquely suited for lawn mower blade geometry, taking the guesswork out of the equation.
Advantages of the Vevor lawn mower blade sharpener
One of the most significant benefits of the Vevor sharpener is that it requires far less effort and less time than some alternatives. The process of sharpening your lawn mower blades with traditional tools like a metal file requires not only a safe place to secure the blade, but additional elbow grease as well. One reviewer explained that their go-to sharpening method was the combination of a mounted vise and metal file, which takes them around 30 minutes per mower blade. The Vevor sharpener, on the other hand, takes one-third the amount of time and doesn't require anywhere near the same level of effort.
With the exception of the least expensive Vevor sharpening tool, this all-in-one solution includes a key component to optimal blade performance: a balancer. The grinding disc is spinning at 1,725 rpm, and as the mower blade touches the grit pads, small amounts of metal are removed. Problems can arise when you inadvertently unbalance the blade by removing more metal on one side versus the other. The balancer included (in most Vevor sharpeners) asks that you place the blade's center on a small stand-alone cone that'll reveal an imbalance if the blade dips to one side, indicating you need to remove metal from the heavier end with the grinding wheel.
Should you get a Vevor lawn mower blade sharpener?
The answer to this question largely depends on what type of mower blade you use. While the Vevor sharpener is reportedly great with standard mower blades, mulching blades are a different story. One Vevor owner on Reddit explained, "It mostly just works on straight blades," further stating, "On mulching blades I hit what I can on the Vevor, then finish the rest on a WorkSharp KO." What makes a lawn mower blade a mulching blade can be seen in its appearance, typically including more pronounced curved sections and the addition of teeth.
While the Vevor sharpener may certainly be a good choice for some, it's much more expensive than other methods. After all, you can pick up a single metal file for under $7, or simply utilize power tools like an angle grinder you may already have in the garage. In addition to the initial price tag of the Vevor product, users report the grit pads wear out very quickly, requiring routine replacement. One review on Amazon explained, "the unit works well; just keep extra sanding discs on hand," while another echoed, "I would recommend purchasing additional discs." Fortunately, you can get a 30-pack of sanding discs for around $30.
The Vevor lawn mower blade sharpener can be worth it, as long as you aren't using mulching blades and are prepared to spend more money up front than with alternative sharpening methods. It's certainly worth a look for anyone with a large property that requires more frequent blade maintenance or someone who just wants to cut down on the amount of time and effort required for sharpening.