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Even though a lawn mower blade is never supposed to have a fine, sharp edge, like that of a knife, it still dulls over time. Unfortunately, not only does a blunt mower blade produce a noticeably substandard finished product, such as a freshly cut lawn that lacks uniformity, but it also erodes the health of your grass. Therefore, it's crucial to maintain the edge on your lawn mower blades, making sure to sharpen them after 20 to 25 hours of cutting, according to experts.

You can hire a professional to sharpen your blades; however, according to Angi, you're looking at paying between $25 and $100. If you need sharpening services twice a year, on the upper end of the price bracket, you could be looking at $200 annually. It's for this reason that there are plenty of must-have tools for maintaining lawn mower blades that many do-it-yourself types regularly utilize.

Vevor, a company started in Shanghai, China, has a solution with its range of all-in-one sharpening tools. Options like the Vevor Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener 1HP with 9-inch Ceramic Grinding Wheel are listed on Amazon for around $235.90. This is Vevor's most robust model, with options for 2/3-horsepower and a 7-inch wheel ($209.90), and 1/3-horsepower with a 7-inch wheel ($172.90), among others, as less expensive alternatives. However, keep in mind the latter option doesn't include balancing tools (purchased separately), whereas some other options do. Essentially, these products are tabletop power tools that, when sharpening, utilize a motor to spin a disc with replaceable grit pads. The grinding wheel sits between adjustable angle guides uniquely suited for lawn mower blade geometry, taking the guesswork out of the equation.