What Makes A Lawn Mower Blade A Mulching Blade?

Not all lawn mower blades are the same. Standard blades, also referred to as "two-in-one" or "high-lift" blades, are designed to cut grass and deposit the trimmings either in the mower's collection unit or onto the lawn itself. They get the "two-in-one" name because they allow for cutting and bagging. However, some lawn mower owners opt for mulching blades instead. As the name implies, these blades are designed to cut grass in such a way as to promote mulching. That doesn't mean they're the right choice for everyone, though.

Certain visual characteristics of mulching blades distinguish them from other types of mower blades. Specifically, mulching blades usually have a more curved shape. The edges of a mulching blade might also feature additional cutting surfaces. Some mulching blades have a cross-shaped configuration, consisting of two perpendicular blades used together. However, this particular design is less common these days.

You should never assume you know what type of blade you're looking at when evaluating different lawn mower models and different types of blades. If you have any questions about a specific model, discuss the topic with a professional to better understand what types of blades it uses and whether those blades are right for your purposes. While researching your options, you might also benefit from learning about lawn mower models to steer clear of.