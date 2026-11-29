Diesel engines come with their own unique set of pros and cons and can vary widely by manufacturer. Given the complex histories of some of those manufacturers, you may wonder about provenance, especially in the case of a maker like Lombardini, which has changed ownership multiple times and whose origins date back to the early part of the 20th century.

Lombardini was born in 1933 in Reggio Emilia, Italy, the brainchild of Adelmo Lombardini and his brothers, Alberto and Rainero. They took over an existing engineering works, and their early business included diesel engines designed for agricultural work, industrial roots that are still evident in the modern company's identity.

Things get complicated in 1999, when Mark IV Industries acquired the company, before selling it in 2007 to Kohler's Global Power Group (yes, the Kohler of kitchen and bath products, which also makes engines). Then, in 2024, Kohler Energy became an independent business after investment from a firm called Platinum Equity, and the company adopted the name Rehlko. Now, Rehlko oversees the Lombardini diesel engine lineage — still operating its Italian subsidiary as Lombardini S.r.l. while marketing modern models under the Rehlko name – and identifies its primary owner as Platinum Equity, with Kohler remaining an investment partner. It continues to manufacture engines in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where the company was founded.