Who Makes Lombardini Diesel Engines And Where Are They Manufactured?
Diesel engines come with their own unique set of pros and cons and can vary widely by manufacturer. Given the complex histories of some of those manufacturers, you may wonder about provenance, especially in the case of a maker like Lombardini, which has changed ownership multiple times and whose origins date back to the early part of the 20th century.
Lombardini was born in 1933 in Reggio Emilia, Italy, the brainchild of Adelmo Lombardini and his brothers, Alberto and Rainero. They took over an existing engineering works, and their early business included diesel engines designed for agricultural work, industrial roots that are still evident in the modern company's identity.
Things get complicated in 1999, when Mark IV Industries acquired the company, before selling it in 2007 to Kohler's Global Power Group (yes, the Kohler of kitchen and bath products, which also makes engines). Then, in 2024, Kohler Energy became an independent business after investment from a firm called Platinum Equity, and the company adopted the name Rehlko. Now, Rehlko oversees the Lombardini diesel engine lineage — still operating its Italian subsidiary as Lombardini S.r.l. while marketing modern models under the Rehlko name – and identifies its primary owner as Platinum Equity, with Kohler remaining an investment partner. It continues to manufacture engines in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where the company was founded.
True to its Italian roots
Diesel engines are a font of interesting facts that you might not know, and the fact that they've been made in Italy since at least the 1930s is likely on the list. The site in Reggio Emilia where Lombardini was originally founded remains a manufacturing hub for the company's global diesel engine production, despite the complex history of changing ownership. In fact, the latest owner, Rehlko, hosted its 2025 Demo Days at the Reggio Emilia site, showcasing modern equipment driven by its diesel engines (specifically the KSD1403 and KDI 2504 platforms). Lombardini also has a newer factory elsewhere in Italy, in Rieti.
That said, Italy isn't the only country currently associated with engine production under the Lombardini banner. The company's Aurangabad factory in India was already cranking out diesel engines when Kohler acquired the business back in 2007, and continues to turn out engines built for various industrial applications. It also expanded production to Martin, Slovakia, and while it may produce or source parts or engines elsewhere, those locations are primary hubs identified in its online documentation.