Choosing between pressure and power washing can be tricky since the two terms are often used interchangeably. Both cleaning methods utilize high-pressure blasts of water to remove dirt, muck, and grime from outdoor surfaces. Both use PSI (pounds per square inch) and GPM (gallons per minute) as performance metrics. PSI measures the water pressure, while GPM measures how much water gets used. Despite all the similarities, there is one important distinction: power washing uses warm water while pressure washing uses cooler water.

This might not seem like a big difference at first glance. After all, water is water, right? In reality, temperature has a considerable impact. Heated water is particularly effective at breaking down grease and oil. Power washing has an advantage when cleaning driveways, machinery, equipment, and other surfaces covered in oil. However, it is not the universally best option, and you'll want to avoid the pressure washing mistakes that could ruin your car. That's because when combined with high-pressure blasts, heated water can damage certain surfaces, gouging wood or stripping paint off. Pressure washing is the more suitable option for rinsing away caked-on mud and grime around the house or on your car.