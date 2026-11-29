The Blizzak IcePeak's biggest strengths were snow-covered surfaces and ice. In these conditions, the tire's ability to slow down and maintain control was significantly better than that of the competition. Starting at 25 mph, the Bridgestone needed just 51.9 feet to stop on snow. Compare that to 56.7 feet for the Michelin X-Ice Snow+ and 57.4 feet for Continental's VikingContact 8. It was a similar story during ice braking. From 12 mph, the IcePeak came to a complete stop in 35.7 feet, while Michelin required 37.4 feet and Continental needed 41.3 feet.

Things were a little closer on the snow-covered handling course, but Bridgestone still came out ahead. It finished in 51.47 seconds, beating Continental by 0.83 seconds and Michelin by nearly two seconds. Besides snow and ice, the IcePeak also had the strongest dry-weather numbers. It stopped from 50 mph in 93.5 feet. Michelin needed 100.1 feet, while Continental needed 98.7 feet. (That said, when it came to wet braking distance, the Bridgestone actually came in last of the three.) All in all, add it to the list of winter tires that outperform Michelin.