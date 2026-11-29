Another 2026 Winter Tire Test Has Named Its Winner, And Michelin Fell Short Again
Another day, another new winter tire comparison has hit the web. This time, Tire Rack has handed Bridgestone the top spot... once again leaving Michelin with the runner-up spot. This comes not long after TyreReviews' annual winter tire round-up also saw Michelin miss out on the top spot. Across Tire Rack's snow, ice, wet, and dry testing, the Bridgestone Blizzak IcePeak outperformed both the Continental VikingContact 8 and Michelin X-Ice Snow+.
And while Michelin did have an advantage in wet-weather testing and ice acceleration, those two small victories weren't enough to overcome Bridgestone's more impressive results on snow and ice. Tire Rack's methodology involved putting the snow tire brands through their paces on a Toyota Camry using the same 215/55R17 tire size. Performance metrics included braking distances, acceleration, handling, and lap times. Nearly across the board, the Bridgestone Blizzak IcePeak came out on top.
Where Bridgestone's winter tire performed the best
The Blizzak IcePeak's biggest strengths were snow-covered surfaces and ice. In these conditions, the tire's ability to slow down and maintain control was significantly better than that of the competition. Starting at 25 mph, the Bridgestone needed just 51.9 feet to stop on snow. Compare that to 56.7 feet for the Michelin X-Ice Snow+ and 57.4 feet for Continental's VikingContact 8. It was a similar story during ice braking. From 12 mph, the IcePeak came to a complete stop in 35.7 feet, while Michelin required 37.4 feet and Continental needed 41.3 feet.
Things were a little closer on the snow-covered handling course, but Bridgestone still came out ahead. It finished in 51.47 seconds, beating Continental by 0.83 seconds and Michelin by nearly two seconds. Besides snow and ice, the IcePeak also had the strongest dry-weather numbers. It stopped from 50 mph in 93.5 feet. Michelin needed 100.1 feet, while Continental needed 98.7 feet. (That said, when it came to wet braking distance, the Bridgestone actually came in last of the three.) All in all, add it to the list of winter tires that outperform Michelin.