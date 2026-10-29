Not Michelin, Not Bridgestone: This Winter Tire Took First Place In A 2026 Tire Test

The world of tires is brimming with options. You can get ultra-high-performance summer tires for the best hot-weather performance possible; you can get dedicated studded ice tires that excel at keeping traction on ice; or you can get all-season tires that should let you do most things without swapping tires every season change.

However, if you live in a particularly cold climate and you want the very best 2026 winter tire out there, you'd be surprised by who took first place in a 2026 TyreReviews winter tire test: the Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3. The test put nine winter tires through 13 disciplines in size 205/55 R17, all mounted on a Volkswagen Golf Mk 8.5.

The nine tires came from Goodyear, Continental, Pirelli, Michelin, Bridgestone, Nokian, Hankook, Vredestein, and Triangle, the last of which was the budget option. Testing covered snow, wet, and dry performance, along with comfort, noise, and rolling resistance. Wet performance carried 40% of the final score and snow carried 37.5%, with dry and comfort at 10% each and rolling resistance at 2.5%.

Out of all nine contenders, it was the Goodyear that came out on top. It's not Michelin or Bridgestone, and that makes sense, since there are winter tires that outperform Michelin in both price and performance. Here's what the Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3 did better than the other tires, where it fell short of the leaders, and how its results stacked up against the Continental, the tire that finished right behind it.