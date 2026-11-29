Home landscaping can be a long and tedious task whether you're mowing or mulching the yard. That work can take even longer with regular maintenance, especially if you're doing it on the same day that you plan to use the mower. But if you have a mower with a Briggs & Stratton EXi series engine, you can cross oil change off the list because these engines don't need it.

Promoted as "Just Check & Add," the EXi Series engines, including the 625, 725, and 875, do not require an oil change thanks to two specially designed components. The first is the engine's oil tube, which the manufacturer has upgraded, and the second is the addition of the Dual-Sealing air cleaner element made from paper. Because of these parts, the oil in the engine is better protected from trash and contaminants that could cause it to break down over time. As a result, the oil remains clean and thus does not need to be changed.

While you don't need to change the oil in these engines, it is important to keep it filled to the appropriate level. If you're unsure of what that level is, you should check the owner's manual. You also still need to replace the Dual-Sealing air filter when necessary, and doing so is a fairly easy process. The filter is behind a snap-on cover that's easy to remove and pop back on when the new filter is in place.