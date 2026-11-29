Briggs & Stratton Found A Way To Eliminate A Tedious Lawn Mower Chore
Home landscaping can be a long and tedious task whether you're mowing or mulching the yard. That work can take even longer with regular maintenance, especially if you're doing it on the same day that you plan to use the mower. But if you have a mower with a Briggs & Stratton EXi series engine, you can cross oil change off the list because these engines don't need it.
Promoted as "Just Check & Add," the EXi Series engines, including the 625, 725, and 875, do not require an oil change thanks to two specially designed components. The first is the engine's oil tube, which the manufacturer has upgraded, and the second is the addition of the Dual-Sealing air cleaner element made from paper. Because of these parts, the oil in the engine is better protected from trash and contaminants that could cause it to break down over time. As a result, the oil remains clean and thus does not need to be changed.
While you don't need to change the oil in these engines, it is important to keep it filled to the appropriate level. If you're unsure of what that level is, you should check the owner's manual. You also still need to replace the Dual-Sealing air filter when necessary, and doing so is a fairly easy process. The filter is behind a snap-on cover that's easy to remove and pop back on when the new filter is in place.
The importance of oil in a lawn mower
Briggs & Stratton EXi engines are used in a variety of push mowers from manufacturers, including Toro, Poulan, and Troy-Bilt, with the no-oil-change feature typically used as a selling point. But Briggs & Stratton isn't the first manufacturer to build engines with such technology. Kohler took the same approach as far back as 2015 with its XTX Series. Much like the EXi Series, XTX engines also featured upgraded components in addition to the no-oil-change feature.
If you're using a traditional gas-powered mower that does require an oil change, it's important that you do it at the right time. While mower systems and engine technology can vary, you should typically change the oil once per season, or every 50 hours of operation. But it's also a good idea to monitor the oil level by checking it before you mow, as tough operating conditions can affect the timing of the oil change. Consult your owner's manual for more information.
If you don't change the oil in your lawn mower, you're risking serious problems later on. Fresh oil helps keep the engine running clean, but when dirty oil continues to flow, that level of protection decreases. A mower engine also needs regular oil changes to protect its inner components from heat damage. As the oil level dips, the engine's parts are exposed to extreme levels of heat, and over time, that intense friction can cause those parts to break down.