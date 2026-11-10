5 Gas Riding Mower Brands With Better Ratings Than Craftsman

While there are plenty of highly rated riding lawn mowers that run on batteries, many situations still call for a gas-powered machine. This is especially true if you have a very large area to mow or must tackle thick, overgrown grass. When looking for gas-powered mowers, you might want to consider one of your favorite tool brands as an option, such as Craftsman.

Craftsman makes many hand and power tools that earn high ratings from experts and customers, but its riding lawn mowers leave something to be desired. The company produces both lawn tractors and zero-turn riding mowers, and neither one is particularly beloved. Among all the brands that Consumer Reports has tested and surveyed owners about, Craftsman's gas riding mowers are the third-least reliable of the bunch. Publications like Popular Mechanics, Pro Tool Reviews, Better Homes and Gardens, or The Spruce don't spotlight a single model from the brand in their respective rankings of the best options on the market.

Because there are so many better-rated gas-powered riding mowers out there, we're going to look at five different brands that surpass Craftsman in overall satisfaction. Our selections are based on expert recommendations and positive feedback from actual owners, along with a strong reputation for reliability. Although you can find affordable riding lawn mowers, they are often very expensive, so a genuine consensus from various sources can help you choose the right model for your needs.