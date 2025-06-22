How Often Should You Change The Oil In Your Lawn Mower?

Changing your mowers oil isn't complicated provided you have the right tools. For a walk-behind push mower, you'll want to first start the engine and let it idle for up to 15 minutes in order to warm up the oil. Then, shut off the engine, locate the spark plug, and disconnect it. Next, remove the fuel tank cap and cover it with a sandwich bag ensuring its sealed. You might need to extract the oil versus simply draining it. For example, some push mowers require something like the 500cc Fluid Extractor, Fluid Syringe Pump, Oil Extractor, to remove the old oil.

Empty the used oil in either a specialized collection pan, or plastic jug. Old oil can be recycled at most automotive parts stores, like AutoZone. Here's which lawn mowers have oil filters because not all of them do. But if your model does, look near the oil cap for a cylindrical filter, place something underneath to catch the oil and unscrew it using an oil filter wrench. Take a dab of fresh oil and apply around the seal of a new filter and install it using the filter wrench. Then, just add the recommended amount of fresh oil.

In terms of riding mowers, the process is similar, you'll just be working with larger quantities of oil. Many models like John Deere's zero-turn mowers do have an oil drain plug hose located underneath the engine, so an extractor isn't necessary.