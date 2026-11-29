Why The Ford Mustang Was Sold Under A Different Name In Germany For 15 Years
It's hard to believe now, but back in the day, from 1965 until 1973, the Ford Mustang could not use its Ford-given name within the boundaries of Germany. Instead, the Mustang was called the T5 there, which was its developmental code name, because another four-wheeled vehicle had been granted the Mustang name first. The German-created Mustang was not a car but a truck, produced by Krupp Motoren und Kraftwagenfabriken and powered by a two-stroke diesel engine. It was produced from 1951 until 1968, but Krupp's copyright did not expire until 1973, which meant that from 1965 through 1973, the Ford Mustang was marketed as the T5 in Germany. These included the Mustang's earliest years of production, such as the '65 and '66 Ford Mustangs that were so iconic.
In order to sell the Mustang as the T5, Ford needed to remove all traces of the Mustang name from the vehicle. This meant that the centers of the hubcaps were blank, instead of showing the Mustang name with a horse in full gallop. Away went the Mustang name on the car's front flanks, replaced by a T5 badge. The steering wheel also lost its Mustang branding. But some additional, non-name-related changes were also made to the Mustang for its export to the European market. Instead of amber parking lights, the T5's were clear. Speedometers would often read out in kilometers (but not all of them), while additional structural support was added to make the body stronger. We have also looked at 3 things that make the current American Ford Mustang different from the European version.
What else should you know about the Mustang T5?
There is actually a Ford T5 registry, which tracks the German T5 Mustang variants and their production stats. It is managed by Gary Hanson, who owns two T5s of his own with adjacent serial numbers. While the T5 production data for the 1965 and 1966 model years have been lost to the sands of time, it has been confirmed that during the period from 1967 through 1973, a total of 3,208 examples of the Ford T5 were sold in Germany. This is equal to about nine percent of all Mustangs exported during those years. While the T5s sold to German consumers had 200 km/h speedometers installed, those sold to American service members located on bases within Germany were sold through the base PXs, and had their speedometers calibrated in mph, for when they shipped them back home to the U.S. For a trip down memory lane, check out our look at every generation of the iconic pony car.
The lineup of engines in the Ford T5 was essentially identical to those offered in U.S.-market Mustangs, but tuned so that they would meet European emissions standards. They ranged from a 200 cubic-inch inline six to a 289 V8 for 1965 and 1966, while the 390 V8 and the 428 Cobra Jet V8 were offered in later years.
By the time that 1974 rolled around, Mustangs sold in Germany were free to use their actual name for the first time. The era of the T5 lasted nine years, during which an interesting and rare subcategory of collectible Mustang vehicles was created.