It's hard to believe now, but back in the day, from 1965 until 1973, the Ford Mustang could not use its Ford-given name within the boundaries of Germany. Instead, the Mustang was called the T5 there, which was its developmental code name, because another four-wheeled vehicle had been granted the Mustang name first. The German-created Mustang was not a car but a truck, produced by Krupp Motoren und Kraftwagenfabriken and powered by a two-stroke diesel engine. It was produced from 1951 until 1968, but Krupp's copyright did not expire until 1973, which meant that from 1965 through 1973, the Ford Mustang was marketed as the T5 in Germany. These included the Mustang's earliest years of production, such as the '65 and '66 Ford Mustangs that were so iconic.

In order to sell the Mustang as the T5, Ford needed to remove all traces of the Mustang name from the vehicle. This meant that the centers of the hubcaps were blank, instead of showing the Mustang name with a horse in full gallop. Away went the Mustang name on the car's front flanks, replaced by a T5 badge. The steering wheel also lost its Mustang branding. But some additional, non-name-related changes were also made to the Mustang for its export to the European market. Instead of amber parking lights, the T5's were clear. Speedometers would often read out in kilometers (but not all of them), while additional structural support was added to make the body stronger. We have also looked at 3 things that make the current American Ford Mustang different from the European version.