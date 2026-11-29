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When purchasing a new appliance, there's always the question of what to do with the old one. If you live in the Midwest, when you buy a kitchen fridge from Costco, the old one simply becomes the garage fridge. But if you already have a garage fridge, you're still in the same situation as before: A new fridge is coming in, and an old fridge has to go.

As it turns out, your Costco membership has you covered. No matter if you're buying a new appliance or a new mattress, the warehouse club offers a one-for-one exchange to take the old one off your hands. It's called Haul Away, and it's included with your membership. That said, there are some restrictions on what qualifies, where the service is offered, and how the pickup is coordinated.

For one, the delivery crew has to collect the old item when it brings the replacement. That means you need to get the appliance ready and have it accessible within your house or garage. Also, it has to be an even exchange of the same kind of appliance. If you bought only one item, you can't give the crew two. However, if you purchased multiple appliances through Costco Direct, you could then have the delivery team take one of each kind of appliance away. Commercial items are excluded altogether, as is anything hazardous, infectious, or bug- or animal-infested.