What You Should Know Before Buying A New Refrigerator From Costco

In an era of hidden fees, transparent pricing is a breath of fresh air, but it's not all Costco has to offer when it comes to refrigerator shopping. The company extends the manufacturer's warranty by two years, and you can also purchase an additional extended warranty from Allstate. Costco provides free technical support if you have problems, and you have a 90-day return window if you're not completely satisfied with your new fridge.

Costco also offers additional ways to save. If you bundle items under the Costco Direct program, you can save between $100 to $500. This deal is available online only, and is limited to two redemptions per member. The savings can be used with other promotions. If you're an Executive Member, which costs $130 annually, you'll earn a 2 percent reward on all qualifying appliance purchases.

There are a few disadvantages, however. Costco will likely have fewer selections, particularly if you visit a store, so you may not be able to snag the model you really want. If you purchase your refrigerator in-store, you will be responsible for getting it home on your own and installing it. Of course, you'll also have to figure out what to do with your old refrigerator. If you order online, the store often uses a third-party delivery service, and some Reddit users complain that they've experienced problems with delivery or set-up. In the end, it's a no brainer — if you already have a Costco membership, it's certainly worth a look when you're ready to buy a new refrigerator, but better deals may be available elsewhere.