What You Should Know Before Buying A New Refrigerator From Costco
Adults tend to get excited about things that our kids (or our younger selves) mock. Forget Christmas — a quiet cup of coffee, a great book, a clean house, and, of course, new appliances invigorate many people over the age of 30. Yet buying any new appliance, including a refrigerator, can be both exciting and intimidating. Beyond ensuring that the new fridge will fit in your space, you have to decide on a preferred style, price point, and even finish. You must also consider where you should shop. Big box stores like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's sell refrigerators, as do local appliance stores, but if you're a Costco member, the warehouse store may be your first stop.
Costco offers a wide selection of refrigerators, including French door, side-by-side, top-freezer, and more. On the company's website, you can shop by width, type, brand, finish, and feature, making it easy to tailor your search. Once you select a category, you can sort by price. In contrast with other sellers, the price you see is what Costco calls "all-in pricing." It includes not just the refrigerator, but also delivery and basic hookup, installation of basic parts like water lines, haul-away and recycling of your old appliance, and even the installation of anti-tip brackets where applicable. Before delivery, Costco simply asks that buyers check their water valves to be sure they are in good working order. Here's everything else you need to know about buying a new fridge at the warehouse giant.
Pros (and cons) of shopping at Costco for a new refrigerator
In an era of hidden fees, transparent pricing is a breath of fresh air, but it's not all Costco has to offer when it comes to refrigerator shopping. The company extends the manufacturer's warranty by two years, and you can also purchase an additional extended warranty from Allstate. Costco provides free technical support if you have problems, and you have a 90-day return window if you're not completely satisfied with your new fridge.
Costco also offers additional ways to save. If you bundle items under the Costco Direct program, you can save between $100 to $500. This deal is available online only, and is limited to two redemptions per member. The savings can be used with other promotions. If you're an Executive Member, which costs $130 annually, you'll earn a 2 percent reward on all qualifying appliance purchases.
There are a few disadvantages, however. Costco will likely have fewer selections, particularly if you visit a store, so you may not be able to snag the model you really want. If you purchase your refrigerator in-store, you will be responsible for getting it home on your own and installing it. Of course, you'll also have to figure out what to do with your old refrigerator. If you order online, the store often uses a third-party delivery service, and some Reddit users complain that they've experienced problems with delivery or set-up. In the end, it's a no brainer — if you already have a Costco membership, it's certainly worth a look when you're ready to buy a new refrigerator, but better deals may be available elsewhere.