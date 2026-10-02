Every Refrigerator Type Ranked Worst To Best In Terms Of Efficiency

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Back in the old days, kitchens had "ice boxes," cabinets kept cool by a literal block of ice that had to be replaced daily as it melted. If you've ever seen the classic sitcom "The Honeymooners," the working-class Kramdens couldn't afford a refrigerator, so they still used an icebox in their Brooklyn apartment. If there was one advantage to having an icebox, it's that it didn't consume any electricity, which was great for saving money on one's electric bill.

Fast-forward to the present day, however, and pretty much every household in America has a refrigerator. Alas, not all refrigerators are created equal in terms of design and power consumption. All told, there are no fewer than six types of refrigerators one can purchase, not including portable versions like electric coolers and minifridges you'd see in college dorms or bachelor pads.

For this story, we're going to look at the general utility and efficiency of each refrigerator type. We're not going to look at specific brands and units, since certain versions of each type can be tailored to get an Energy Star Certification. It's also worth noting that newer units tend to be more energy-efficient than older models, so if you're still rockin' grandma's fridge, maybe it's time for an upgrade. Thus, we'll look broadly at the different refrigerator types and rank them based on their generally understood efficiency.