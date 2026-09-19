How Do Refrigerator Running Costs From The Early '00s Compare To What You Pay Today?

While it's lovely to imagine progress marching only forward, the reality is usually more complicated. A prime example is how much it costs to run the kitchen appliances we've all become wholly dependent on. While fridges have become a lot more efficient since the turn of the millennium, the savings have been offset to some extent by inflation and utility prices.

A typical fridge in the early aughts used around 700 to 1,000 kWh every year. A modern equivalent slashes that down to 300 to 500 kWh, a drop of 50 to 70%. Unfortunately, at the same time, the average U.S. residential electricity rate has jumped from eight to nine cents per kWh in 2000 all the way up to 17 to 19 cents in 2026.

The good news is, when you do the math, efficiency gains still win. An early‑2000s refrigerator drinking 850 kWh per year at 8.5 cents per kWh cost about $72 per year to run. A modern Energy Star (click through for a description of what that label means) fridge using 400 kWh a year at 18 cents per kWh will still cost you about $72 per year. Of course, utility costs can vary widely by state. In higher‑rate states, where you may pay between 25 to 35 cents per kWh, that same 400 kWh modern fridge now costs $100 to $120 annually.