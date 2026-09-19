How Do Refrigerator Running Costs From The Early '00s Compare To What You Pay Today?
While it's lovely to imagine progress marching only forward, the reality is usually more complicated. A prime example is how much it costs to run the kitchen appliances we've all become wholly dependent on. While fridges have become a lot more efficient since the turn of the millennium, the savings have been offset to some extent by inflation and utility prices.
A typical fridge in the early aughts used around 700 to 1,000 kWh every year. A modern equivalent slashes that down to 300 to 500 kWh, a drop of 50 to 70%. Unfortunately, at the same time, the average U.S. residential electricity rate has jumped from eight to nine cents per kWh in 2000 all the way up to 17 to 19 cents in 2026.
The good news is, when you do the math, efficiency gains still win. An early‑2000s refrigerator drinking 850 kWh per year at 8.5 cents per kWh cost about $72 per year to run. A modern Energy Star (click through for a description of what that label means) fridge using 400 kWh a year at 18 cents per kWh will still cost you about $72 per year. Of course, utility costs can vary widely by state. In higher‑rate states, where you may pay between 25 to 35 cents per kWh, that same 400 kWh modern fridge now costs $100 to $120 annually.
Upgrading pays off
Despite the math being a little discouraging, it still pays off in the long run to upgrade to an efficient fridge if you're still hanging on to an older model, even when you consider the upfront cost. This is especially true for refrigerators from the 90s or early 2000s.
A 1990s fridge using 1,200 to 1,500 kWh per year at today's 18 cent rate costs $216–$270 annually. Compare that to a sleek new Energy Star model at 350 to 450 kWh a year, which will cost you $63 to $81 per year. That's a savings of $130 to $190 per year, which over a 10‑year lifespan equals $1,300–$1,900, a big chunk of a new fridge price tag, if not the whole thing. Considering that a fridge's lifespan can range from twelve to 20 years, and you're talking significant savings, $2,600 to $3,800 at the two-decade mark.
The math advantages anyone living in a high rate state, upgrading from a pre-2005 unit, or holding onto secondary fridges or freezers in the garage. Those secondary models from the early 2000s often rate horrible efficiency, and swapping them for a new model can trim running costs in half or more. To really slash costs, consider one of the most energy-efficient refrigerators money can buy.