The Ford F-150 is undeniably America's favorite pickup truck. One of the likely reasons is the truck's versatility. Even those who aren't lugging around cargo daily, something that this vehicle exceeds in, can find something to love about the F-150, like its comfort. Now, the F-150 is not small by any means. It's a full-size pickup capable of taking 1,000 pounds (or more depending on the exact model), but when you park it next to Ford's F-450 Super Duty, the bestseller seems a bit dwarfish. How much bigger is the Super Duty exactly?

The Super Duty is 6.5 inches taller than the F-150, coming in at 81.7 inches compared to the F-150's 75.2 inches. Lengthwise, the difference isn't that notable, with the F-450 only around 4.1 inches longer (231.8 in vs. 227.7 in). However, when you look at them from the front or the back, the contrast in sheer size is a lot more apparent. Ford F-150 is 79.9 inches wide, which appears imposing until you see the F-450 Heavy Duty's 96-inch-wide body. Though the wheelbase on the bigger truck is only half an inch wider (142 in compared to 141.5 in), its larger envelope greatly impacts its turning diameter — 49.1 feet compared to 46.4 feet.

When it comes to the cabin space, the differences are underwhelming, to say the least. The truck bed difference is negligible, as the Super Duty's bed is only 1.5 inches longer (98.1 in to 97.6). The cab space is identical in terms of headroom, legroom, and shoulder room.