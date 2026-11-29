Ford F-150 Vs. F-450: How Much Bigger Is The Super Duty?
The Ford F-150 is undeniably America's favorite pickup truck. One of the likely reasons is the truck's versatility. Even those who aren't lugging around cargo daily, something that this vehicle exceeds in, can find something to love about the F-150, like its comfort. Now, the F-150 is not small by any means. It's a full-size pickup capable of taking 1,000 pounds (or more depending on the exact model), but when you park it next to Ford's F-450 Super Duty, the bestseller seems a bit dwarfish. How much bigger is the Super Duty exactly?
The Super Duty is 6.5 inches taller than the F-150, coming in at 81.7 inches compared to the F-150's 75.2 inches. Lengthwise, the difference isn't that notable, with the F-450 only around 4.1 inches longer (231.8 in vs. 227.7 in). However, when you look at them from the front or the back, the contrast in sheer size is a lot more apparent. Ford F-150 is 79.9 inches wide, which appears imposing until you see the F-450 Heavy Duty's 96-inch-wide body. Though the wheelbase on the bigger truck is only half an inch wider (142 in compared to 141.5 in), its larger envelope greatly impacts its turning diameter — 49.1 feet compared to 46.4 feet.
When it comes to the cabin space, the differences are underwhelming, to say the least. The truck bed difference is negligible, as the Super Duty's bed is only 1.5 inches longer (98.1 in to 97.6). The cab space is identical in terms of headroom, legroom, and shoulder room.
Is the F-450 more powerful than the F-150?
Judging by the similarly spaced cabins and truck beds, you might assume that Super Duty's larger frame is just for show, but that's not the case. The F-450 has much more beef when you peek under the hood, with a 6.7-liter V8 diesel engine that makes the F-150's 2.7-liter V6 setup seem underpowered in comparison. The power difference is even clearer when you factor in the available horsepower. As a stronger machine, the F-450 delivers 470 horsepower at 2,600 RPM, again dwarfing the F-150 and its 325 HP at 5,000 RPM. The F-450 also dwarfs the F-150 in terms of torque — 1,050 lb-ft compared to 400 lb-ft, respectively.
All this extra beef and torque per pound makes the Ford F-450 a better work vehicle. It's capable of handling payloads weighing as much as 6,332 pounds and can tow upwards of 25,000 pounds. Though some F-150 engines are better for towing, its base capabilities seem somewhat anemic when compared to the Heavy Duty, as its payload capacity caps out at 1,775 pounds with a towing capability of "modest" 7,400 pounds.
Keep in mind that these comparisons aren't made to besmirch the popular F-150. The two trucks are different in their core design philosophy, practically comparing apples and oranges. The F-450 is better only if your work needs are extreme and you need all that towing power most of the time. On the other hand, the F-150 is a lighter truck that you'll want to drive daily and occasionally do some light towing with. Also worth mentioning is that the F-450 can cost you nearly $100,000, which doesn't exactly scream daily driver – more like a ride for the pros.