There are some things you should be aware of before you buy your first robot lawn mower. For most, that includes a certain level of care and maintenance. While they automate a lot of the mowing process, you can't just drop them on the station and then forget they exist. Another thing you should keep in mind is that robot mowers are continually evolving, and Pudu's SharpLoop tech is one of a number of advanced features built into the bot.

It also has the Lift-Cut-Discharge System, which deploys dual 636-watt motors that spin blades at up to 6,000 RPM. As the bot works, the blades lift flattened grass for trimming before a rear discharge channel shoots the clippings out. This helps avoid clogging up the blades or creating blockages, which can be a significant issue in other robot mowers, especially if the grass is damp.

The Pudu uses 360-degree LiDAR and what is described as AI vision to help precisely position and maneuver the robot. The Tomo S is also capable of zero-edge cutting. This uses a combination of bumpers, side sensing, and an offset deck to get extremely close to obstacles without damaging them or the bot. If true, it could significantly reduce the amount of annoying cleanup you're required to do after the bot has already made a pass across a patch of lawn.