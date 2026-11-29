This High-Tech Robotic Lawn Mower Can Even Sharpen Its Own Blades
The newest lawn care technology feels like magic or something out of science fiction. With many brands of robot lawn mowers to choose from, they are a fantastic version of set-it-and-forget-it appliances. You simply set them up and map out your lawn, and the bot does the rest, taking one big chore off your plate. However, they do require a certain level of maintenance, like occasionally replacing or sharpening their blades. At least until the introduction of the Pudu Tomo S series, a robotic lawn mower that can sharpen its own blades when parked at the base station.
There are a number of things a robot mower can do that a riding model can't, including making use of surprising features like built-in string trimmers. The Pudu Tomo S takes that to the next level with self-sharpening technology, officially called the SharpLoop Self-Sharpening System. After 30 hours of use, the mower's rotary blades will be automatically serviced at the charging station, reducing routine blade maintenance and replacement.
Part of a suite of advanced features
There are some things you should be aware of before you buy your first robot lawn mower. For most, that includes a certain level of care and maintenance. While they automate a lot of the mowing process, you can't just drop them on the station and then forget they exist. Another thing you should keep in mind is that robot mowers are continually evolving, and Pudu's SharpLoop tech is one of a number of advanced features built into the bot.
It also has the Lift-Cut-Discharge System, which deploys dual 636-watt motors that spin blades at up to 6,000 RPM. As the bot works, the blades lift flattened grass for trimming before a rear discharge channel shoots the clippings out. This helps avoid clogging up the blades or creating blockages, which can be a significant issue in other robot mowers, especially if the grass is damp.
The Pudu uses 360-degree LiDAR and what is described as AI vision to help precisely position and maneuver the robot. The Tomo S is also capable of zero-edge cutting. This uses a combination of bumpers, side sensing, and an offset deck to get extremely close to obstacles without damaging them or the bot. If true, it could significantly reduce the amount of annoying cleanup you're required to do after the bot has already made a pass across a patch of lawn.