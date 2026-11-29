It's easy to overlook the fact that most lawn mowers need regular maintenance and care. They seem so low maintenance, but there's quite a bit you need to tend to between grass cuts. For instance, you should check the oil level, clean the filter (and swap it out when it gets too dirty), and inspect the spark plug. There is a host of other small maintenance tasks for lawn mowers also, including sharpening the blades when they're dull or changing them out when they're damaged. But how does that work with other types of blades that you can install on your mower? Should you be sharpening mulching blades, too, and how often?

The short answer is yes, most blades should be sharpened regularly. That goes for traditional straight blades, high and low lift blades, mulching blades, and gator-style blades. As a general rule, it should be done every 20 to 25 hours of use, or about twice per season.

Due to their unique designs, mulching blades have to be sharpened slightly differently than some of the other types. They usually have a curved shape and sometimes sharp ridges or teeth, which help you distinguish them from other blades. The biggest difference is that you want to preserve the factory angle of 30 to 45 degrees, as well as the natural curve. If you're sharpening a gator blade, you don't want to sharpen its teeth, as those are for airflow and directing clippings rather than cutting. Instead, your attention should be focused on the blade edge that is now dull.