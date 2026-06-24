Why Do Some Mower Blades Have Teeth? Here's What They're Used For

A key component of any mower is its blade setup. There are several different types of lawn mower blades, each with their own pros and cons to help them serve their primary function of cutting grass. Perhaps the most distinctive type of mower blade is the one with teeth along the edge (though not the cutting edge). These are often referred to as gator blades, and they're a bit intimidating to look at. Outlandish as the design may be, though, this type of blade is excellent at mulching grass. Rather than cutting grass themselves, the gator blades "direct" grass back towards the cutting edge.

They are particularly good for situations when you have a lot of fallen leaves to deal with because they can make faster and more efficient work of them. As such, they're best suited for cutting during fall and winter, when leaves will be plentiful. There are some important caveats to consider before opting for this unique type of serrated blade, though.