4 Useful Attachments For Your Leatherman's Bit Driver
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You don't have to be an everyday carry (EDC) enthusiast to see the value of the bit drivers that Leatherman multi-tools have. You might need to tighten screws whether you're doing a DIY project at home or using the Leatherman multi-tool for camping. Having the Leatherman tool is just half the battle. Sometimes, these multi-tools come with bit driver attachments. For example, the Leatherman Wave Plus, which has a list price of $129.95 on Amazon, comes with a Phillips #1-2 & 3/16" screwdriver for the large bit driver and an eyeglass screwdriver for the small bit driver. That's hardly enough to cover the range of scenarios you could run into when dealing with various fasteners.
Sometimes the screws can be hard to reach. Even if you manage to reach them, they might be difficult to turn without scraping your knuckles or turning the multi-tool at an awkward angle. You might not even have the right type of bits for the job. With the right attachments for your Leatherman tool, you can make short work of almost any standard screw. Before you purchase any of these attachments, though, be sure to check that they can be used with your Leatherman multi-tool.
Leatherman Ratchet Driver
When turning a screw with a fixed driver, you grab the Leatherman multi-tool and apply a twisting or rotational force (torque). After you've twisted it enough, you let go, untwist your hand, and do it again. You do that until the screw has been tightened or removed. The problem is that this start-stop scenario of releasing, repositioning, and re-clamping over and over is a momentum killer. The Leatherman Ratchet Driver introduces a ratcheting system that solves that, and it costs $39.95.
With the Leatherman Ratchet Driver, you twist your arm forward to apply the torque. When you reach your limit, you reverse the motion to reset your arm without letting go of the multi-tool. As you reset, the ratcheting system lets the handle turn back without turning the screw. That way, when you twist it forward again, you pick up turning the screw where you left off. What this means for you is that you can, for example, continue to twist a screw when movement is limited (no need to turn your arm at uncomfortable angles). No more awkward scenarios where the screw falls off when you reposition your arm. You can also set it to be a fixed driver, so you get the best of both worlds. The magnetic bit holder works with all Leatherman flat bits or standard quarter-inch bits. It can be used with various multi-tools that Leatherman makes, including MUT, Skeletool, Signal, and Wave Plus.
Leatherman Bit Driver Extender
When the screws are hard to reach, the Leatherman Bit Driver Extender can help you get to them. This mostly applies to recessed screws, as these sit below the surrounding surface. However, some of them can be found at the bottom of a narrow hole. You'd have to get creative to reach them, including angling the multi-tool. To prevent that, the Leatherman Bit Driver Extender, which has an overall length of 3.25 inches, extends your reach. And it costs $15 on Amazon.
It works with Leatherman multi-tools like the MUT, Signal, Wave Alpha, Skeletool, and Curl. You can also use it with various Leatherman flat bits and standard 1/4-inch hex bits. It features a strong magnet that offers excellent bit retention. So if you unscrew something in that hard-to-reach place, you don't have to worry that your bit will fall off and get stuck in there. The Leatherman Bit Driver Extender comes in two finishes: silver and black oxide.
Leatherman Bit Kit Set
Dealing with different fasteners can be tricky if you don't have a full screwdriver set. However, carrying a bunch of screwdrivers can add bulk to your EDC kit. With a Leatherman Bit Kit and a compatible multi-tool, you don't need to because you'll be ready to handle various tools, equipment, appliances, and electronic gadgets. The Leatherman Bit Kit only weighs 4 oz, but it's packed with 21 double-ended bits, giving you a total of 42 driver tips at your disposal for $40 on Amazon. The Leatherman multi-tools it works with include ARC, Curl, Skeletool, Wave Alpha, and Wave Plus. Keep in mind that the included eyeglass screwdriver only works with models that have a small bit driver.
The Leatherman Bit Kit Set is a combination of the Bit Kit #1 and Bit Kit #2. You can get them separately for $20 each. These bits are made from S2 Steel, which is known for being extremely tough and hard to break, so they should last you a long time if you don't lose them. Their sleek color comes from the black phosphate finish that's meant to prevent corrosion. If these kits don't have the bits you're looking for, you can also purchase Bit Kit #3, Bit Kit #4, Bit Kit #5, or Bit Kit #6.
Leatherman Eyeglass Bit Kit
If you're someone who wears prescription glasses or likes to put on sunglasses, then you know that sometimes you need to adjust or repair them. Their tiny screws can sometimes back out or become loose. It can be an easy fix if you have the right tools, saving you a trip to the optician or workshop. The Leatherman Eyeglass Bit Kit, which costs $5, comes with three 1.31-inch bits. They have a Phillips tip on one end and a flat tip on the other.
While the Leatherman Eyeglass Bit Kit is marketed toward the bespectacled, there are lots of other gadgets that have tiny screws where it comes in handy. Good examples include car key fobs and remotes, handheld gaming consoles, game controllers, smartwatches, calculators, and children's toys. Just keep in mind that some electronics use proprietary screws. For example, the Joy-Con 2 for the Nintendo Switch 2 uses tri-point Y00 screws, so you'd need to use a compatible bit to avoid stripping them.
The Eyeglass Bit Kit works with the small bit drivers on the Leatherman Arc, Charge Plus, Wave Plus, Wave Alpha, and Batch #001: Mr. Crunch. These bits require a good amount of tension to ensure that they don't slip out. Also, their small size makes them easy to lose, and the thin tips can easily be bent. It's recommended to buy a spare set, which won't set you back by much at their price point.
Methodology
When choosing the items for this list, we went with attachments designed to be used with several Leatherman multi-tools. We wanted to ensure that they could also be used in a wide range of scenarios. We had a long, hard look at the user ratings on the attachments' product pages on the Leatherman website and Amazon. They all come highly recommended, with a minimum rating of four out of five stars. On Amazon, specifically, most of these attachments have thousands of ratings. For example, the Leatherman Ratchet Driver has a rating of 4.7 out of 5, with over 2,300 ratings at the time of writing.