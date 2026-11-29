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You don't have to be an everyday carry (EDC) enthusiast to see the value of the bit drivers that Leatherman multi-tools have. You might need to tighten screws whether you're doing a DIY project at home or using the Leatherman multi-tool for camping. Having the Leatherman tool is just half the battle. Sometimes, these multi-tools come with bit driver attachments. For example, the Leatherman Wave Plus, which has a list price of $129.95 on Amazon, comes with a Phillips #1-2 & 3/16" screwdriver for the large bit driver and an eyeglass screwdriver for the small bit driver. That's hardly enough to cover the range of scenarios you could run into when dealing with various fasteners.

Sometimes the screws can be hard to reach. Even if you manage to reach them, they might be difficult to turn without scraping your knuckles or turning the multi-tool at an awkward angle. You might not even have the right type of bits for the job. With the right attachments for your Leatherman tool, you can make short work of almost any standard screw. Before you purchase any of these attachments, though, be sure to check that they can be used with your Leatherman multi-tool.