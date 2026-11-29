There were several Harley-Davidson motorcycles announced for 2026, with prices ranging from around $10,000 up to $28,000. However, later that same year, the iconic brand also announced an all-new Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 motorcycle, coming in spring 2027, with some unique attributes. Not only does Harley claim this new bike offers riders as much as 80 miles per gallon, but it'll also be the least expensive model you can get from the bar and shield, starting at just under $6,000.

This new bike pumps out 27 horsepower and 28 pound-feet of torque from its air- and oil-cooled 440cc single-cylinder powerplant. In terms of suspension, the front uses an inverted fork design, and the rear uses a piggyback shock setup with adjustable settings. The Sprint 440 also features some downsized dimensions, including a seat at just 26.4 inches high. In terms of weight, the Sprint 440 only registers a reported 412 pounds, certainly a departure from the brand's often much heavier motorcycles. Harley-Davidson also throws in a small 3.5-inch color TFT display, with all the basic meters you'd expect, including RPMs, speed, and miles traveled. There's also a USB-C port onboard, so you can charge up your smartphone en route.