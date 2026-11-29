Harley-Davidson Sprint 440: What Kind Of MPG Does It Get & How Much Does It Cost?
There were several Harley-Davidson motorcycles announced for 2026, with prices ranging from around $10,000 up to $28,000. However, later that same year, the iconic brand also announced an all-new Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 motorcycle, coming in spring 2027, with some unique attributes. Not only does Harley claim this new bike offers riders as much as 80 miles per gallon, but it'll also be the least expensive model you can get from the bar and shield, starting at just under $6,000.
This new bike pumps out 27 horsepower and 28 pound-feet of torque from its air- and oil-cooled 440cc single-cylinder powerplant. In terms of suspension, the front uses an inverted fork design, and the rear uses a piggyback shock setup with adjustable settings. The Sprint 440 also features some downsized dimensions, including a seat at just 26.4 inches high. In terms of weight, the Sprint 440 only registers a reported 412 pounds, certainly a departure from the brand's often much heavier motorcycles. Harley-Davidson also throws in a small 3.5-inch color TFT display, with all the basic meters you'd expect, including RPMs, speed, and miles traveled. There's also a USB-C port onboard, so you can charge up your smartphone en route.
Harley-Davidson partnered with Hero MotoCorp for the Sprint 440
The Sprint 440 is a departure from Harley-Davidson's existing lineup, and in fact, something the brand hasn't produced since the late 1970s. The last single-cylinder model from the long-running manufacturer was the SX-250 in 1978, one of the Harley-Davidson motorcycles produced during the AMF years. Perhaps it's no coincidence then that, like the SX-250, which saw the brand working through another company, the Sprint 440 is also the result of a Harley-Davidson partnership, although this time it's with Hero MotoCorp.
Hero MotoCorp, an Indian manufacturer producing a wide range of two-wheeled vehicles, holds the distinction of being a global leader with regard to units sold in a single year. The relationship between the two companies began in 2020, and the Sprint 440 isn't the only model the brands have worked on together. The Harley-Davidson X 440 was designed and made in India and launched in 2023, but isn't available in the U.S. The Sprint 440 is based on the same platform, so it shares some similar specs but also has differences, including the seat height, outward design, and the face that it's coming to America.
Why the Sprint 440 makes sense in Harley-Davidson's lineup
While well over a century old, Harley-Davidson continues to make some of the most uniquely American bikes you can find. However, as the brand gained loyal fans and became a status symbol, Harley-Davidson motorcycles became more expensive. It doesn't help matters that in recent years wages haven't kept up with inflation, meaning that as the prices of goods increased, the dollar didn't stretch as far. Until the Sprint 440 was announced, the cheapest model you could get from the company was the Nightster, at $9,999. But cost is only one problem the Sprint 440 seeks to remedy.
The Nightster features a Revolution Max 975T (975cc), two-cylinder engine that generates 91horsepower and 72 pound-feet of torque. While there are much more egregious examples of bikes too challenging for newcomers to handle, like the Honda CBR1000RR, the Nightster may still offer too much brawn for those first learning. The Sprint 440 not only provides an easier introduction to motorcycles with its lower price point; it also features a more manageable output and lighter weight to boot. Perhaps this new bike will encourage more future riders to give Harley-Davidson a go, which may foster more loyal fans eager to move up from the Sprint 400 into the brand's more robust models.