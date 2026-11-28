Not John Deere, Not Toro: This Popular Mechanics' Best Electric Lawn Mower For 2026
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With most of the major lawn mower manufacturers going green and fronting lithium-ion powered devices in their respective lineups, it has never been easier to get your hand on an electric lawn mower. But there are many options to choose from in the consumer retail arena.
To that end, there are ways to potentially narrow the field, particularly by way of sticking to the bigger names in the market like John Deere or Toro. You can also consult respected outlets and consumer ratings factions to determine which brand makes the best mowers on the market. For many in the tech-savvy set, Popular Mechanics has become one of those outlets. You might be surprised to find that, when the outlet was handing out its Home Innovation Awards for 2026, the title of Best Electric Lawn Mower did not go to a model bearing the logo of John Deere or Toro.
Instead, that honor went to an electric lawn mower from the environmentally minded, Globe Tools Group owned outfit known as Greenworks. The award marks a major win for the Greenworks brand, which is a relatively new player in the power tool game having only been around since the early 2000s. Relative infancy aside, PM has indeed dubbed the Greenworks 22-inch 80V Electric Lawn Mower the best currently available to the consumer set.
What to know about Greenworks 22-inch 80V Lawn Mower
First and foremost, you should know that the Greenworks 22-inch 80V Electric Lawn Mower is indeed a walk-behind model. It's also a self-propelled model, meaning it should be pretty manageable for even those who aren't keen on pushing it around with shear manpower.
For the record, power is a big point of praise in the Popular Mechanics write-up, with the outlet noting the mower's brushless motor design and 80V output delivers power comparable to a gasoline model. The testers also noted the mower performed quietly and that its metal cutting deck makes it far more durable than most other electric models. As for the battery's runtime and recharge time, they both clock in at 60 minutes, with Greenworks claiming that's enough to cover 3/4 of an acre.
The mower also boasts 4-in-1 functionality, operating for mulching, bagging, side discharge, and turbo leaf pickup. Now it's time for some potential bad news, which is that the 80V mower is priced on the higher side of the walk-behind electric mower market, with Greenworks selling it through its online outlet for $1,239.99. But if you are bent on buying the best electric mower you can find, Popular Mechanics clearly thinks this Greenworks build is worth the bucks.
Other lawn mowers singled out on the Popular Mechanics list
If you're flinching at that sticker price, we regret to inform you that the other lawn mowers that made the Popular Mechanics list in other categories are also pretty pricey. If you are shopping for a bargain in the pricey bunch, Toro's Super Recycler Lawn Mower is about as good as it gets, with Ace Hardware selling the grass cutter for $749. The gas-powered mower earned top marks from PM in that category.
The priciest options included in the Popular Mechanics 2026 Home Innovation awards are, understandably, riding zero-turn models from the publicly traded John Deere and Toro. The John Deere mower that earned Best Electric Zero Turn honors is the 370RS, which the legendary manufacturer is currently selling for $6,499. As for the Toro, the brand's Titan Max MyDrive model was able to lock down the Best Gas Powered Zero Turn Mower award, but if you're thinking about adding that particular device to your own array of lawn care gear, you should know it'll set you back a cool $8,699.
Not everyone needs a heavy-duty zero turn build, of course. If you're looking to take more of a hands-off approach to maintaining your home's green space, Popular Mechanics also singled out the i110N Robot Lawn Mower from the well-regarded Segway Navimow brand as the best they tested in 2026. As you've likely guessed, it is a relatively pricey piece of machinery as well, with Lowe's Home Improvement and Walmart also selling it for $1,099.