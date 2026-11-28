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With most of the major lawn mower manufacturers going green and fronting lithium-ion powered devices in their respective lineups, it has never been easier to get your hand on an electric lawn mower. But there are many options to choose from in the consumer retail arena.

To that end, there are ways to potentially narrow the field, particularly by way of sticking to the bigger names in the market like John Deere or Toro. You can also consult respected outlets and consumer ratings factions to determine which brand makes the best mowers on the market. For many in the tech-savvy set, Popular Mechanics has become one of those outlets. You might be surprised to find that, when the outlet was handing out its Home Innovation Awards for 2026, the title of Best Electric Lawn Mower did not go to a model bearing the logo of John Deere or Toro.

Instead, that honor went to an electric lawn mower from the environmentally minded, Globe Tools Group owned outfit known as Greenworks. The award marks a major win for the Greenworks brand, which is a relatively new player in the power tool game having only been around since the early 2000s. Relative infancy aside, PM has indeed dubbed the Greenworks 22-inch 80V Electric Lawn Mower the best currently available to the consumer set.