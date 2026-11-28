What's The Difference Between ATV Oil And Regular Motor Oil?
Similar to a car, an ATV is a motor vehicle that requires regular maintenance to keep it running. And, just like a car, it needs engine oil (also known as motor oil) to properly lubricate the internal parts. However, that doesn't mean you can use regular motor oil in an ATV. When changing the oil for any motor vehicle, you should always abide by the manufacturer's recommendations to prevent using the wrong type of oil, just like you would with a car.
The oil you select needs to account for certain features that distinguish ATVs from cars. Specifically, it's a vehicle with a smaller engine that's driven in off-road environments and undergoes frequent gear changes. Because of this, an ATV engine requires oil of a specific viscosity that protects against mechanical shearing.
While both ATV oil and car engine oil contain additives, these chemicals may not be the same because they serve different purposes. For instance, the additives in ATV engine oil can guard against rust and wear caused by repeated gear changes, while car engine oil additives serve to increase the vehicle's fuel economy. It's also worth noting that an ATV owner's manual will even discourage using motor oils with certain common additives because they can interfere with the operation of an ATV's clutch.
The dangers of using car engine oil in an ATV
The simplest way to avoid using the wrong oil in your ATV is to refer to the owner's manual. It will provide specific information about what type of oil you should use. As long as you follow these instructions, you shouldn't have any problems.
Using car engine oil in an ATV can lead to several consequences such as clutch slippage, as well as additional wear and tear on the clutch. On top of that, depending on the type of ATV you own, the engine oil may lubricate not only the engine and clutch, but also the transmission. Using the wrong type of engine oil can therefore cause transmission tooth face damage. Fixing these problems can end up being costly. Luckily, they can be avoided by using the type of oil the manufacturer recommends.
Of course, choosing the right oil is just one part of ATV ownership. If you're in the market for a new vehicle, you might take this opportunity to research the factors you should consider when buying an ATV. While reviewing your options, you can discuss oil needs and similar maintenance topics with a sales associate. The more you understand how your vehicle works, the better your odds of keeping it in good shape for years to come.