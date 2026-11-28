Similar to a car, an ATV is a motor vehicle that requires regular maintenance to keep it running. And, just like a car, it needs engine oil (also known as motor oil) to properly lubricate the internal parts. However, that doesn't mean you can use regular motor oil in an ATV. When changing the oil for any motor vehicle, you should always abide by the manufacturer's recommendations to prevent using the wrong type of oil, just like you would with a car.

The oil you select needs to account for certain features that distinguish ATVs from cars. Specifically, it's a vehicle with a smaller engine that's driven in off-road environments and undergoes frequent gear changes. Because of this, an ATV engine requires oil of a specific viscosity that protects against mechanical shearing.

While both ATV oil and car engine oil contain additives, these chemicals may not be the same because they serve different purposes. For instance, the additives in ATV engine oil can guard against rust and wear caused by repeated gear changes, while car engine oil additives serve to increase the vehicle's fuel economy. It's also worth noting that an ATV owner's manual will even discourage using motor oils with certain common additives because they can interfere with the operation of an ATV's clutch.