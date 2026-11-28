A vehicle's engine block can be made of various materials. The type of material a manufacturer may use can often depend on the type of vehicle for which they're producing an engine block. For example, for a passenger car, aluminum may be an ideal material due to its relatively low weight. On the other hand, for a vehicle requiring something more durable, such as one that might be used for towing, manufacturers might opt for compacted graphite iron (CGI).

You might wonder why manufacturers don't use the more durable option all the time. The reality is that a CGI engine block isn't always the ideal design choice. Although CGI engine blocks can serve valuable purposes in certain types of vehicles, they're not free of disadvantages, just as aluminum engine blocks also have their pros and cons. Understanding what those disadvantages are can help you better understand how different engine block materials are suited to different purposes.