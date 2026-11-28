There are often large differences between the various models of each Goodyear tire family, so it can be useful to know more about the type of tire you're buying rather than relying solely on the name. Broadly speaking, most Goodyear Assurance tires are intended for general use, with an emphasis on tread life and ride quality. Eagle tires, on the other hand, are designed with steering feel and grip in mind. There are, however, Eagles suitable for year-round use, including in light snow, and an Assurance tire rated for severe-snow traction.

To some extent, choosing which model of tire you should buy depends on how you use your car. A lot of highway miles would bring tire life and noise levels more into focus, while better steering response and cornering ability would be desirable attributes on, say, a sports sedan. Limited treadwear warranties can vary enormously, too, from 85,000 miles for the Assurance MaxLife 2 down to 30,000 miles for the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6. There are also several variations of each tire model that differ in tread design and suitability for different seasons.