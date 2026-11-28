Satellite messaging is probably the last thing one considers when buying a phone. Features like cameras and performance just seem much more important. While we understand this notion, imagine this: You're on a trek where there's obviously no connectivity, and you get stuck somewhere. Maybe you tripped over something and sprained your ankle. Or perhaps you got a fever from all the mosquitoes that bit you last night. Unless there's someone with you, the only way out is to keep walking toward an area with network coverage.

And that's the problem satellite connectivity solves. People feel safe knowing they can always call for help. However, there is an important distinction. You might remember those hefty satellite phones from movies. No, smartphones don't have the same calling functionality. Instead, this feature helps you contact emergency services in dire situations. We've seen plenty of people being rescued just because of this. Given how useful satellite messaging can be, you may assume it is standard on every phone, but the reality is different. Only some iPhones and certain Android devices like Samsung and Pixel phones support satellite messaging. Here's what you need to know.