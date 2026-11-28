Blink, the Amazon-owned brand, has been popular with people wanting to improve their home security without making a huge dent in their wallets. There's a big selection of products, too. Whether you want to monitor your living room, keep an eye on your front door, or watch over your backyard, there should be a Blink camera for that. That said, Blink's outdoor cameras are a particular favorite because they don't require wiring or complicated installation. Just turn on the camera and mount it on a surface. The app lets you watch the feed, and the cameras integrate well with Alexa. Our testing of the Blink Outdoor 4 and the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera found both to be very competent.

The claimed two-year battery life on select models also means you don't have to worry about constantly charging or replacing batteries. However, all this convenience comes at a cost. There are several complaints about battery life and app problems, not to mention the inevitable subscription fees.