Harbor Freight's Mini Tool Box Bases Are Here In Multiple Colors – Here's What They Cost
During the November 2026 SEMA show, Harbor Freight revealed another addition to its cult favorite mini tool boxes: bases. Available in all the same colors as its U.S. General Mini Toolbox line up, the Mini Base Toolbox comes in red, blue, green, black, purple, white, slate gray, hot pink, and army green. They also have the U.S. General branding on the front section in either black or white. Since it's designed for stacking, its main advantage is that its fitted precisely to hold the Mini Toolbox in place.
Similar to its Mini Toolboxes, the U.S. General Mini Base Toolbox options will also be exclusively sold at Harbor Freight. As of writing, the Mini Base Toolbox model had not been listed on the official website yet. However, photos of the mini toolboxes from the Las Vegas show list its retail price at $29.99. Several eagle-eyed Reddit users have also already confirmed seeing them on sale in their local stores. These users also wrote, however, that their store didn't have the hot pink and army green colors to match the new mini toolbox colors.
As of November 2026, all of the U.S. General Tool Mini Steel Toolbox models were in-store exclusives, meaning you couldn't purchase them online even though you can view details there. While no official plans for distribution have been released, you might want to check out your local Harbor Freight to increase your chances of getting your hands on one. If you're wondering if it's worth the trip, here's what we know about the product so far.
What we know about the Harbor Freight Mini Toolbox Bases
Similar to the Mini Toolbox, the U.S. General Mini Base Toolbox has a lot of the same features that we love. Apart from its varied color options, it has a rust-resistant powder-coated finish. Both mini toolbox models have ball-bearing slides, magnetic locking mechanisms, and pre-cut nonslip liners, which keep things inside from flailing around. Unlike the Mini Toolbox, however, the base product has a third drawer. Each drawer is rated to be able to hold up to 5 pounds, so the base has a total working load of 15 pounds.
In addition, the Mini Base Toolbox has four black rubber feet, which is great if you want to avoid scuff marks on sensitive surfaces. It can also improve stability and prevent both toolboxes from toppling over when you're opening and closing drawers. That being said, you can also simply use the Mini Base Toolbox separately.
There are plenty of tools and gadgets that a Harbor Freight Mini Toolbox can store, including small tools, art supplies, and tech items like chargers. Although Harbor Freight has still not released exact dimensions of the Mini Base Toolbox, it can likely fit all that and more, since it comes with an extra drawer. With this, you can probably get some extra clever uses out of the product.