During the November 2026 SEMA show, Harbor Freight revealed another addition to its cult favorite mini tool boxes: bases. Available in all the same colors as its U.S. General Mini Toolbox line up, the Mini Base Toolbox comes in red, blue, green, black, purple, white, slate gray, hot pink, and army green. They also have the U.S. General branding on the front section in either black or white. Since it's designed for stacking, its main advantage is that its fitted precisely to hold the Mini Toolbox in place.

Similar to its Mini Toolboxes, the U.S. General Mini Base Toolbox options will also be exclusively sold at Harbor Freight. As of writing, the Mini Base Toolbox model had not been listed on the official website yet. However, photos of the mini toolboxes from the Las Vegas show list its retail price at $29.99. Several eagle-eyed Reddit users have also already confirmed seeing them on sale in their local stores. These users also wrote, however, that their store didn't have the hot pink and army green colors to match the new mini toolbox colors.

As of November 2026, all of the U.S. General Tool Mini Steel Toolbox models were in-store exclusives, meaning you couldn't purchase them online even though you can view details there. While no official plans for distribution have been released, you might want to check out your local Harbor Freight to increase your chances of getting your hands on one. If you're wondering if it's worth the trip, here's what we know about the product so far.