Mileage alone won't tell the whole story of two different used F-150s you find at the local lot, both with, say something like 100,000 miles. One may have done a lot of highway driving, while the other may have idled, probably with the air conditioning on, for many hours. There may have been many cups of coffee drunk during those hours, but of course this wouldn't increase the odometer reading.

Ford doesn't specify a definitive number of hours that would indicate a high level of engine wear, but a prudent buyer would want to know more if the total was as much as 5,000 hours with 100,000 miles. Engine hours include all periods when the engine was running, which could potentially mean many hours spent stationary. This means engine hours could well be a useful guide to how the vehicle was used.

So if an F-150 covered 100,000 miles in 2,000 hours, that would be an average speed of 50 mph, compared with just 20 mph if the total engine hours were 5,000. All manner of factors, such as city driving and long stationary periods, could be responsible.

There would be no indication from these details of any lack of maintenance, for example. According to iSeeCars, the F-150 has an estimated average lifespan of around 163,000 miles, with about a one-in-four chance of reaching 200,000 miles. None of this specifically measures engine lifespan.