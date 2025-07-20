The Most Common Problems With Ford's 10-Speed Transmission

Co-developed by Ford and GM, the 10-speed automatic transmission family — including the 10R60, 10R80, and 10R140 — has been a backbone of Ford's modern lineup since late 2017, when it succeeded the long-serving 6R60, 6R80, and 6R140.

The 10R60 is typically found in rear-wheel-drive-based SUVs like the Ford Explorer and the Bronco, while the heavy-duty 10R140 is reserved for Ford's Super Duty truck lineup. The most widely used of the three, the 10R80, powers high-volume models such as the Ford Mustang, F-150, Expedition, and more. In a teardown video, Flying Wrenches explains that the 10R60, 10R80, and 10R140 share nearly identical architecture with only minor differences, which is why we'll refer to them collectively as the 10R80 going forward for the sake of simplicity.

With such big shoes to fill, the 10R80 real-world performance and reliability have varied, and not always for the better. Not long after its adoption, numerous Ford owners complained about hard or delayed shifts, hesitation, or even weird noises and shuddering. Ultimately, it's rather clear that the 10R80 isn't perfect, and that's what we'll explore next.