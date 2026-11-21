A special version of the Honda Civic Type R is made an appearance at the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) U.S. booth at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, which ran from November 3-6. This was the North American reveal of the Honda Civic Type R HRC Concept, which was first seen by the public at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan. Even better, the Civic Type R HRC Concept is actually being developed for the U.S. While this is not quite a commitment to actually build the car for the U.S. market, it does look promising. As an evolution of the current Civic Type R model, the Civic Type R HRC Concept would fit right in with the coolest concept cars Honda's ever revealed.

As far as what's been changed in the Honda Civic Type R HRC Concept, Honda hasn't said much about it. We can see that there is a new front bumper, with additional aero enhancements built in and extending to the tops of the front wheels. A large HRC oil cooler or radiator sits behind the lower grille opening, while the rear wing has also been upgraded, likely for track use. It appears so far that the Honda Civic Type R HRC Concept is designed for turning hot laps in a track setting, while remaining completely street legal, so its lucky owners can also drive it on the street. Our review of the Honda Civic Type R concluded that it isn't cheap, but it's still a bargain.