Honda Has Something Special Planned For The Civic Type R (And It's Coming To The US)
A special version of the Honda Civic Type R is made an appearance at the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) U.S. booth at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, which ran from November 3-6. This was the North American reveal of the Honda Civic Type R HRC Concept, which was first seen by the public at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan. Even better, the Civic Type R HRC Concept is actually being developed for the U.S. While this is not quite a commitment to actually build the car for the U.S. market, it does look promising. As an evolution of the current Civic Type R model, the Civic Type R HRC Concept would fit right in with the coolest concept cars Honda's ever revealed.
As far as what's been changed in the Honda Civic Type R HRC Concept, Honda hasn't said much about it. We can see that there is a new front bumper, with additional aero enhancements built in and extending to the tops of the front wheels. A large HRC oil cooler or radiator sits behind the lower grille opening, while the rear wing has also been upgraded, likely for track use. It appears so far that the Honda Civic Type R HRC Concept is designed for turning hot laps in a track setting, while remaining completely street legal, so its lucky owners can also drive it on the street. Our review of the Honda Civic Type R concluded that it isn't cheap, but it's still a bargain.
What else should we know about the Honda Civic Type R HRC Concept?
A YouTube video produced by HRC reveals some of the details contained within the Honda Civic Type R HRC Concept's upgraded body, along with footage shot at the Suzuka racetrack with Honda's professional drivers. The video also reveals that a new Akrapovic exhaust system with triple tips has been fitted to the car.
HRC also brought many of its past and present racing cars to the 2026 SEMA Show. These include the 1969 Honda N600 Baja, a 35-horsepower microcar entered into the 1970 Baja 1000; 2009's Acura ARX-02a Patrón, which took the LMP1 Drivers' and Manufacturers' titles that year; and the 2017 NSX GT3 No. 93, which notched many wins and championships in GT3 from 2017 through 2023. The 2026 Indy 500-winning Honda IndyCar powered by Honda's Indy V6 engine, the 2026 Aston Martin Aramco Racing Formula One AMR26, the 2026 Acura ARX-06 GTP Prototype, and the 2026 Honda Civic Type R TCR we also present at the event.
A good example of street technology making it into a race car is the new Honda Passport Baja Spec Trophy Truck above, which makes its public debut. It's the first hybrid-powered Trophy Truck to compete in the SCORE World Desert Championship. The Trophy Truck combines a 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 with an 800-volt hybrid architecture to produce 1,300 horsepower, more than what competitors are producing using 9.0-liter V8s as a power source. Advanced software and aero tech from HRC's Formula One, IMSA, and IndyCar programs have made their way into the Trophy Truck, which reflects Honda's ongoing commitment to improving its cars through competition.