If you're a DIYer, you might regularly use WD-40 around the house and in the garage. It has a wide variety of applications and a number of solutions to choose from. But, unless you've looked into the brand's other products, you may not know how the Specialist Dry Lube and Silicone formulas differ and what they can do.

For example, WD-40 Specialist Dry Lube is designed to protect against corrosion and dries fast when applied. This formula is a dry-film lubricant that helps protect against everyday buildup of dust and dirt. It doesn't leave a tacky residue which means the items you use it on won't feel sticky afterward. This product is designed to protect items over the long term and can be used on several kinds of materials, including most rubber, plastic, and metal. WD-40 Specialist Dry Lube comes in the company's familiar branded can with the red straw system on top.

The Specialist Silicone product also comes in the signature red-top can, but this formula is silicone-based. It's engineered to safeguard your items from corrosion while being water-resistant as well. The resulting film is clear, not sticky, and helps decrease the amount of dirt that can adhere to your items. It's rated for use in extreme environments, from temperatures as low as minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Like the dry lube, this formula can be used on many materials, including most plastic, metal, vinyl, and rubber.