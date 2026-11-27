It's never a bad idea to learn where your preferred brands are located and where their products are manufactured. It tells you quite a bit about who and what you're supporting and can also clue you in as to the quality of the products, components, and designs overall. When it comes to tractor brands, of which there are many to choose from, the manufacturing sources are just as varied. Of course, most people are familiar with John Deere, Fendt, and Kubota. But what about Kioti tractors? Where do they come from, and where are they assembled? Kioti tractors and machines are built by a company named Daedong Corporation, which is based in Daegu, South Korea. That's not just the company's main headquarters but also where the equipment is manufactured. Products sold in the U.S. are assembled in the North American headquarters, located in Wendell, North Carolina.

All told, Daedong has been in the business for nearly 80 years, since the 1940s. Its first products were engines and motors for farm equipment. Today's products span a much wider range of offerings, from conventional tractors to utility vehicles, rototillers, and beyond. The brand's tractors are considered viable alternatives to the more expensive varieties, offering value and reliability for the cost. Kioti's reputation is mostly positive. As with most products, there are mixed experiences — some good, some bad — but it seems like a majority of owners are happy with their purchase and have seen long-term reliability from their tractors.

It's important to note that Kioti has one of the better warranties in the industry — you get a two-year noncommercial warranty with no deductibles and no hour limits. That includes coverage for parts and labor as well. Select models have up to six years of noncommercial powertrain coverage.