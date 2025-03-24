What Is A Side-By-Side, And Is It Different Than An ATV?
All-Terrain Vehicles date back to the 1960s and have been a staple of off-road fun since the 1980s. Able to easily travel rough terrain, they quickly became a favorite among hunters, farmers, and riders who loved the versatility they offer. But while ATVs are great for one person navigating through mud or snow, what happens if two people want to ride together? The side-by-side, or utility task vehicle, is the answer.
UTVs are often used by the military for a variety of tasks, and are primarily different from ATVs because they let a passenger ride next to the driver — thus the "side-by-side" name. UTVs also have a bigger engine and can handle heavier work thanks to a stronger towing capacity. Unlike ATVs, the side-by-side may feature an enclosed cab and provides more of a car experience, thanks to the steering wheel and foot pedals versus an ATV's handlebars.
According to Function Powersports, which sells parts for both ATVs and UTVs, that difference in design can affect the decision to drive the more physically intense ATV or the more driver-friendly UTV, especially around the 200 mile-mark. In an ATV, "if you're taking corners fairly quick, you're doing a lot of maneuvering where you're sliding side to side, and it's really a workout. Versus ... if you're in your UTV, doing 200 miles might be nothing, depending on how comfortable you are with it."
Side-by-sides have advantages over ATVs
For outdoors enthusiasts wanting to explore rough and rocky terrain, an ATV is the vehicle of choice. For many riders, however, nothing beats the comfort and driving experience of a side-by-side. But is that enough to declare UTVs the better choice?
According to the insurance company Nationwide, UTVs are definitely the safer option, thanks in part to standard seat belts. Roll bars can also be added, as well as front and back windshields, to further protect passengers. UTVs are also more powerful and faster than ATVs. But maneuverability is often an issue, as the UTV isn't quite as agile.
However, a major difference and deciding factor between UTVs and ATVs could be the price. If you're considering choosing a Honda ATV, Honda Powersports lists the 2025 FourTrax Rancher 4x4 at a suggested retail of $7,249. Meanwhile, Honda lists the Pioneer 1000 Forest UTV at $20,999. There's a significant difference in pricing for Kawasaki's ATV as well, with the Brute Force 300 at $5,199 and the 2025 Ridge Crew HVAC UTV at $30,999. In the end, buyers need to decide if comfort, safety and power are worth the side-side's hefty price tag.