What Is A Side-By-Side, And Is It Different Than An ATV?

All-Terrain Vehicles date back to the 1960s and have been a staple of off-road fun since the 1980s. Able to easily travel rough terrain, they quickly became a favorite among hunters, farmers, and riders who loved the versatility they offer. But while ATVs are great for one person navigating through mud or snow, what happens if two people want to ride together? The side-by-side, or utility task vehicle, is the answer.

Advertisement

UTVs are often used by the military for a variety of tasks, and are primarily different from ATVs because they let a passenger ride next to the driver — thus the "side-by-side" name. UTVs also have a bigger engine and can handle heavier work thanks to a stronger towing capacity. Unlike ATVs, the side-by-side may feature an enclosed cab and provides more of a car experience, thanks to the steering wheel and foot pedals versus an ATV's handlebars.

According to Function Powersports, which sells parts for both ATVs and UTVs, that difference in design can affect the decision to drive the more physically intense ATV or the more driver-friendly UTV, especially around the 200 mile-mark. In an ATV, "if you're taking corners fairly quick, you're doing a lot of maneuvering where you're sliding side to side, and it's really a workout. Versus ... if you're in your UTV, doing 200 miles might be nothing, depending on how comfortable you are with it."

Advertisement