Tractor Supply's Mini Pliers Set Comes In Its Own Mini Bucket – Here's What It Costs
For tight corners and jobs that require more compact working environments, mini pliers can save the day. Thankfully, mini pliers are some of the many mini tools you can get from Tractor Supply, and you can even grab a set that comes with its own storage. Retailing for $11.99, the Tractor Supply Mini Pliers Set ships with an exclusive white mini bucket, plus five mini pliers. As of writing, it's currently not available for pick up or delivery, so you'll need to keep your eye out.
Tractor Supply's mini plier set includes 5-inch locking pliers, long nose pliers, and bent long nose pliers. Plus, it also has 4-inch end cut pliers and diagonal pliers. All tools are made with carbon steel and include comfort-grip handles. The bucket itself has a tool holder, so your pliers aren't being thrown around. Since it's removable, you can also take it out if you need to use the bucket on its own, which features a clear cover that lets you see inside without opening it. All told, the entire set weighs 1.276 pounds.
As of November 2026, the Tractor Supply Mini Pliers Set doesn't have a lot of reviews, but early feedback for it has been more than promising with an average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 via 18 reviewers and a 100% recommendation rate by customers. But, if you're not super sold, it is possible to buy similar tools and the bucket separately. Here's what you can expect to spend.
Can you make your own Tractor Supply Mini Pliers set?
Among satisfied customers, some common praises include how the tools are durable and well made. People are also quick to point out that the bucket makes everything easier to locate. However, if you're particular about your pliers' brands and are actually more interested in the exclusive mini bucket, you can just buy both separately.
These days, you can buy adorable mini buckets from retailers like Ace Hardware, Lowe's, and Menards. The prices and color options will vary, plus you have the flexibility of buying with or without covers. At Tractor Supply, you can get the 0.42L Mini Bucket in red or white for $1.49, which measures 4 inches by 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches. People seem to love it, with the red variant holding a rating of 4.9 stars from over 100 reviews. And if you want both colors, you can also snag a set of four for $4.99, which includes two red buckets and two white buckets. But take note, if you buy the Tractor Supply mini bucket, it won't have the tool holder inside or the clear, transparent cover.
On Tractor Supply, there's also no equivalent for the mini pliers. Although, you can get its 8-piece JobSmart Mini and Full-Size Pliers Set for $19.99, which includes three mini tools: 5-1/2 inch mini needle nose pliers, 4-1/2 inch mini diagonal pliers, and 4-1/2 inch mini long-nose pliers. As of November 2026, the new product is even on sale at 50% off at just under $10.
What other mini tool holders does Tractor Supply sell?
These days, you can find a ton of mini tool options on Tractor Supply, as well as exclusive mini storage solutions. If you're not married to the idea of using a bucket to store your tools, there's the $19.99 JobSmart 2-Drawer Mini Tool Box. Designed to live a more stationary life than a bucket, you can keep it in your garage to house your tools when you're not traveling. Not only does it have a lot more space than a bucket, but you have the option to securely keep tools in two magnetic drawers or its easy-access top storage. Compared to the bucket, it comes in more colors, including pink, blue, winter sky, red, white, and black.
Alternatively, for something with a little more mobility, there's the JobSmart Mini 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart, also for $19.99. A compact size measuring at 13 inches by 6.6 inches by 12.1 inches, it has three rolling 1.58-inch casters, so you can move it around your work space easily. The unit alone weighs just 3.7 pounds (about as light as a traffic cone), but it can handle up to 60 pounds in total, as each of its three tiers can hold up to 20 pounds. You can grab it in pink or black. Lastly, if you just want a comprehensive mini tool set, you can grab Jobsmart's 23-piece Mini Tool Set for $19.99, which comes in pink and purple or red and blue.