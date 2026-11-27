For tight corners and jobs that require more compact working environments, mini pliers can save the day. Thankfully, mini pliers are some of the many mini tools you can get from Tractor Supply, and you can even grab a set that comes with its own storage. Retailing for $11.99, the Tractor Supply Mini Pliers Set ships with an exclusive white mini bucket, plus five mini pliers. As of writing, it's currently not available for pick up or delivery, so you'll need to keep your eye out.

Tractor Supply's mini plier set includes 5-inch locking pliers, long nose pliers, and bent long nose pliers. Plus, it also has 4-inch end cut pliers and diagonal pliers. All tools are made with carbon steel and include comfort-grip handles. The bucket itself has a tool holder, so your pliers aren't being thrown around. Since it's removable, you can also take it out if you need to use the bucket on its own, which features a clear cover that lets you see inside without opening it. All told, the entire set weighs 1.276 pounds.

As of November 2026, the Tractor Supply Mini Pliers Set doesn't have a lot of reviews, but early feedback for it has been more than promising with an average rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 via 18 reviewers and a 100% recommendation rate by customers. But, if you're not super sold, it is possible to buy similar tools and the bucket separately. Here's what you can expect to spend.