Computer technology changes fast, and we older generations (but not too old!) have seen several ports, storage devices, drives, and more become obsolete over the past 10 years. Remember the eSATA port? It's OK if you don't, since, like the computer serial ports before it, eSATA was phased out by newer and faster technology. So what was it used for? Well, the eSATA (short for External Serial ATA) port was used to connect external hard drives or other SATA storage devices to a computer. Outside of hard drives, the latter include solid-state drives and optical drives, such as DVD and Blu-ray.

That said, if you have an older PC lying around with an eSATA port, you can still make use of it, provided you have devices that are compatible with it. Do note that, with eSATA ports, the connected device will need to support the right SATA features for it to work. One of the main functions is hot-plugging, which allows you to safely connect and disconnect devices while the computer is running. Interestingly, even though eSATA is part of the SATA family, it uses a different cable plug and port. In other words, you can't switch between an internal SATA and an eSATA cable.