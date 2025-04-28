Here's What A Computer's Serial Port Was For (And Where It's Still Necessary)

If you've been using computers for more than a couple of decades, you've probably used a serial port to attach peripherals like your mouse and modem. Until the USB standard rendered them obsolete in the late 1990s, serial ports were a standard feature. Also known as a COM or RS-232 port, a serial port is a rectangular connector with small pinholes arranged in rows, often surrounded by a metal casing with screws on either side to secure the connection. They were invented in the 1960s and were the first universal, standardized way to connect devices.

The "serial" part of the serial port's name describes how data is transmitted one bit at a time in a single line or "series." There were also parallel ports on computers that sent multiple bits (usually an entire byte) simultaneously over multiple wires. Parallel ports were longer and often used to connect printers. They were frequently simply referred to as printer ports. Both serial and parallel ports were slow by modern standards, and by the 2000s, they had largely disappeared from home computers, which now use faster USB ports for almost everything.