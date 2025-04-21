What Is A USB To Serial Adapter Used For & Do You Need A Driver For One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As technology has advanced, the types of ports on computers have also changed for the better. However, that doesn't mean devices with older connectors and ports are completely useless. You just need the right USB adapters to make them work. One such adapter is the USB to serial converter, which is used for connecting various legacy devices to modern computers.

Advertisement

The USB to serial adapter has a USB-A port on one end and a serial port on the other. The serial port is most commonly RS232, which is a standard that dates back to the 1960s. Although RS232 is the most widely used, these adapters can also feature RS485 or RS422 serial interfaces. They include a chip that allows computers to communicate with the legacy hardware device.

In general, these adapters are used for connecting devices, such as printers, scanners, modems, scales, and GPS trackers. They are also commonly used with industrial equipment like Point of Sale (POS) systems, barcode scanners, data-gathering sensors, and microcontrollers. An important thing to note about USB to serial adapters is that not all of them are the same. They can vary in terms of supported baud rates, cable types, duplexing capabilities, and more. So, when buying one, you'll need to consider several factors, like the type of devices you want to connect to, the number of serial ports you need, whether it requires external power, and more.

Advertisement