How To Register A Car In GTA 6: Personal Vehicles, Pay 'N' Spray, And Trackers Explained
There's plenty to do in the fictional state of Leonida in "Grand Theft Auto 6," but stealing fast cars so you can drive around in style has always been a staple part of the GTA experience. "GTA 6" features hundreds of car and bike models, and while you can claim many of them as personal vehicles, the game handles this concept differently from its predecessors. The game starts in Key Lento, with Jason having access to his own personal vehicle — a '70 Ganado. You can view it on the map, and once you've met Joey, who works at Coastal Auto Care, you can recover it by calling him if you ever lose, damage, or destroy it. Personal vehicles can also be used to store weapons, clothes, and other valuables, like loot bags.
"GTA 6" introduces the concept of unowned vehicles. While you can drive around in an unowned vehicle, you will lose access to it if you abandon it somewhere or destroy it. Any valuables stored in the trunk of an unowned vehicle will also be lost. In order to use a car or bike as your personal vehicle, you'll need to register it. Vehicle registration isn't unlocked until Chapter 2, when you meet Moses, a mechanic based in Port Gellhorn. To register a tracker-less stolen vehicle, drive it to Moses' garage. Get the car resprayed and select the "Register" option. Your first registration with Moses is free, but subsequent registrations come with a fee that varies depending on the vehicle's value.
Stealing vehicles in GTA 6 is not as easy
As long as it doesn't have a tracker, you can register a stolen vehicle in your name by heading to Moses' garage, but he won't be able to help you with cars that have standard or advanced trackers. You'll need to progress further through the story in order to claim stolen vehicles with trackers as personal vehicles. Registration for cars with standard trackers is unlocked in Chapter 3 through Pay 'n' Spray workshops.
Cars with advanced trackers require the services of Randy, who you will meet later in Chapter 3. You'll have to complete a few missions with Randy before you'll be able to register cars with advanced trackers. In one of the missions, you'll steal a '64 Declasse Mamba GT for him. After you've done that, wait for him to call and tell you that Pay 'n' Spray workshops can now handle cars with advanced trackers, too.
This is a pretty sophisticated system, and the fact that even stealing cars requires additional planning adds another layer of realism to the "GTA 6" experience. You can scan a car for details about its security systems and estimated value using the WAiNK app on your phone. Hold the up button on the D-pad and press and hold R1 or RB to start scanning quicker. Breaking a car's window can set off its alarm, plus turning on the ignition system requires hotwiring the vehicle, which can take a couple of seconds. Cars with advanced trackers will also ping their location if you don't maintain a high speed, which alerts the police. You will also encounter cars with keyless ignition in the game, and to steal them, you'll need a key cloner that becomes available in Chapter 3.
Can you save an unowned vehicle without registering it?
Both Jason and Lucia can have their own personal vehicles. You can also build a collection over time, but before you can register additional vehicles, you'll need to make sure you have enough garage space to store them. You can locate and purchase additional garage spaces through the Vice City Real Estate app on your phone, which is unlocked in Chapter 2. Then, bring an eligible stolen vehicle to Moses or a Pay 'n' Spray workshop and register it.
You can sell personal vehicles if you want to make space for a better ride, too. The registration fee starts at a few thousand dollars, but expensive models can quickly push that fee considerably higher. This can be a problem early in the game, especially considering how cash-strapped Jason and Lucia are. The good news is that you can still store an unowned vehicle without paying for registration if your heart's set on keeping it.
As long as you have an empty garage space, you can store an unowned car or bike. You also have the option of parking it in a designated parking space outside your safehouse, assuming there's one available. However, this is only for safekeeping — you will still lose it if you abandon it elsewhere or destroy it. The idea is to store it in the garage until you can afford to register it as a personal vehicle. You can manage personal vehicles through the Scooter Bros app on your phone. Oh, and also, cars require refueling in "GTA 6" now.