As long as it doesn't have a tracker, you can register a stolen vehicle in your name by heading to Moses' garage, but he won't be able to help you with cars that have standard or advanced trackers. You'll need to progress further through the story in order to claim stolen vehicles with trackers as personal vehicles. Registration for cars with standard trackers is unlocked in Chapter 3 through Pay 'n' Spray workshops.

Cars with advanced trackers require the services of Randy, who you will meet later in Chapter 3. You'll have to complete a few missions with Randy before you'll be able to register cars with advanced trackers. In one of the missions, you'll steal a '64 Declasse Mamba GT for him. After you've done that, wait for him to call and tell you that Pay 'n' Spray workshops can now handle cars with advanced trackers, too.

This is a pretty sophisticated system, and the fact that even stealing cars requires additional planning adds another layer of realism to the "GTA 6" experience. You can scan a car for details about its security systems and estimated value using the WAiNK app on your phone. Hold the up button on the D-pad and press and hold R1 or RB to start scanning quicker. Breaking a car's window can set off its alarm, plus turning on the ignition system requires hotwiring the vehicle, which can take a couple of seconds. Cars with advanced trackers will also ping their location if you don't maintain a high speed, which alerts the police. You will also encounter cars with keyless ignition in the game, and to steal them, you'll need a key cloner that becomes available in Chapter 3.