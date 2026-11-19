After a long wait, "GTA 6" launches on the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S at midnight on November 19 in your time zone. Surprisingly, "GTA 6" can even be played on an Xbox One via Xbox Cloud Gaming starting at 1 a.m. ET on November 19. If reviewers are to be believed, it's pretty much the best game ever made. At the time of writing, "GTA 6" has a score of 99 on Metacritic, based on over 150 reviews from professional critics (only "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" has ever achieved this). Many of these reviewers have highlighted how much the game feels like a life simulator, as opposed to the arcade feel of "GTA 5."

For instance, you simply can't spawn an arsenal out of nowhere. Instead, you can only carry two sidearms and two long guns at a time. Any other weapon you need, you have to get from a weapons locker or the trunk of your owned car, provided you had it stored there in the first place. "GTA 6" dials up the realism to "Red Dead Redemption 2" levels. But for some players, this might cause frustration rather than create the type of friction that engages. One of the new mechanics that is sure to cross that line is that you actually need to refuel your cars (like in real life). In a series known for hijacking cars with a button press and driving across the map without worrying about much, it seems "GTA 6" might require a little more thought in that department.