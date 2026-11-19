This New GTA 6 Gameplay Mechanic Is Bound To Frustrate Players
After a long wait, "GTA 6" launches on the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S at midnight on November 19 in your time zone. Surprisingly, "GTA 6" can even be played on an Xbox One via Xbox Cloud Gaming starting at 1 a.m. ET on November 19. If reviewers are to be believed, it's pretty much the best game ever made. At the time of writing, "GTA 6" has a score of 99 on Metacritic, based on over 150 reviews from professional critics (only "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" has ever achieved this). Many of these reviewers have highlighted how much the game feels like a life simulator, as opposed to the arcade feel of "GTA 5."
For instance, you simply can't spawn an arsenal out of nowhere. Instead, you can only carry two sidearms and two long guns at a time. Any other weapon you need, you have to get from a weapons locker or the trunk of your owned car, provided you had it stored there in the first place. "GTA 6" dials up the realism to "Red Dead Redemption 2" levels. But for some players, this might cause frustration rather than create the type of friction that engages. One of the new mechanics that is sure to cross that line is that you actually need to refuel your cars (like in real life). In a series known for hijacking cars with a button press and driving across the map without worrying about much, it seems "GTA 6" might require a little more thought in that department.
Cars now need to be refueled in GTA 6
If you're doing low-stakes activities around Vice City, you might not mind refueling your car. But if you happen to hijack a car that is low on fuel while trying to get out of a sticky situation, you have some pretty tough choices to make. Do you ditch the car somewhere and hijack another, or find a filling station to refuel (gas costs money, too)? While many will welcome the friction, some might find that extremely disruptive, especially if they're used to the fast-paced and spontaneous nature of past "GTA" games.
Of course, there are more obstacles to acquiring cars in the first place, as we saw in the GTA extended trailer on Netflix. You can quickly smash a window, but that is loud and can trigger the car's alarm, alerting nearby law enforcement. Alternatively, you can take it a little slow and use your available tools. For example, some cars have keyless ignition, and you'll need to find a way to bypass this with a key cloner if you want to quietly steal those cars. Some vehicles can easily be broken into with a slim jim and hotwired. There are mini-games attached to some of these actions. Again, this is a challenge that some will find mundane or unnecessary, but it can be engaging for people who found past "GTA" games to be a little too easy.