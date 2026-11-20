In typical "Grand Theft Auto" fashion, "GTA VI" gives players plenty of freedom behind the wheel. But with the full map unlocked, not everybody wants to take the time to manually drive across Vice City. Lucky for those folks, the game includes a lesser-known Auto Drive feature that lets Jason and Lucia travel to set destinations without requiring you, the player, to literally control their every movement.

To enable Auto Drive, first enter any land or water vehicle and set a waypoint on your map. Then, press and hold Down on the D-pad to open the camera settings (you'll see these in the bottom right corner of the screen). From there, choose Cinematic view using the Options/Menu button. Once in Cinematic view, hold Circle on PlayStation or B on Xbox to let Auto Drive take over.

If you're in the middle of a marathon session (or simply want to sit back and take in more of the game's mise-en-scene), Auto Drive gives you a nice little break from the controls while still getting you where you're trying to go. There's always the option to fast travel, too, but it'll cost you.