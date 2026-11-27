The holidays are quickly approaching, and while you may be more concerned with cranberry sauce and Christmas cookies, snowy weather is on the horizon. Depending on where you live in the U.S., you may have already experienced your first snow of the season! Many of us love a white Christmas, but the truth is that snowstorms often disrupt our daily routine. Schools and businesses close, or worse, you're forced to bundle up and make your way into work through several inches of powdery misery.

Even if you love strapping on a pair of skis or sledding with your kids, there's no denying that clearing your driveway and sidewalk can be a drag. If you don't have a place to store a snowblower or it's simply not in your budget, you may be stuck shoveling when winter weather hits. A battery-powered snow shovel can help ease that burden. They're likely available at your local hardware or big box store, and they typically cost between $100 and $300.

You can select either a corded or a cordless version powered by an onboard battery. A Consumer Reports guide to purchasing one found that the battery-powered models it tested performed better than their corded counterparts. The handheld shovel has a spinning rotor or auger that scoops up and then throws the snow. One of the benefits of an electric snowblower is that it can help you save time and your back. But before you invest, you should consider the few downsides to these snow removal tools.