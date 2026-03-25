What's The Difference Between A Snow Thrower And Snow Blower?

People often use the words snow blower and snow thrower interchangeably. After all, blower and thrower do sound like they do the same thing. But while both are built for the same function, which is clearing snow, they're still pretty distinct in the way they work. Knowing which is which can help you get the right one for your needs.

First up is the snow thrower. Its main characteristic is that it's a single-stage machine, meaning it does everything in one motion. Inside it is a spinning auger that grabs snow off the ground and flings it through a chute. The snow lands somewhere between 15 and 25 feet away. Most of these are designed for lighter snowfall so they tend to be on the smaller side, which makes them pretty easy to store. And because of their size, they're well-suited for clearing paths between 11 and 22 inches wide. For juice, while some run on a power cord, others use rechargeable batteries. A handful are also gas-powered.

Then we have the bigger and meaner snow blower, which operates in two or three stages. These still use an auger to scoop snow up, except it's paired with an impeller — a fan with a lot more force behind it, capable of launching snow anywhere between 35 and 50 feet away. Three-stage versions exist as well, with an additional accelerator that can chew through compacted snow and ice before blasting it out. They also clear wider paths; while two-stage models typically top out at 26 inches in a single pass, three-stage ones stretch that to 30. Because they are larger, they need more power, running mostly on gas or diesel. Most three-stage blowers are self-propelled, too, so you don't have to muscle them through deep drifts by hand.