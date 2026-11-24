Landing on an aircraft carrier is an inherently difficult thing to do, which is why naval aviators spend countless hours training for said task. An aircraft carrier's flight deck features an incredibly short runway requiring the use of a tailhook and arresting cable, without which most planes would fall over the side without stopping. Add the fact that the carrier itself is moving under its own power, or sitting atop the ever-moving water, and the difficulty of landing on one becomes apparent.

Despite the challenges, thousands of naval aviators have successfully landed on aircraft carriers, and they share one thing in common: they could see the ship. That wasn't the case in one instance when Lt. Cdr. John Monroe "Hawk" Smith and his Radar Intercept Officer, Lt. Joe "Crash" Zahalka, brought their F-14 Tomcat in for a landing on the USS Enterprise (CVN-65). As explained in Donald E. Auten's 2008 book, the landing was seemingly impossible as it occurred during a thunderstorm where visibility was nonexistent.

It shouldn't have been possible to land on the carrier, but with the help of the Landing Signal Officer (LSO), Lt. Cdr. Grover "Skip" Giles, and the aircraft's radar, they pulled it off. The story has become legend, and while the F-14 isn't the hardest plane to land on an aircraft carrier, that didn't make the landing any less extraordinary. Both the pilot and radar operator worked alongside the LSO, finding a way to land without actually seeing the ship, the arresting cable, or much of anything outside the aircraft's cockpit.