How Do Planes Land On Aircraft Carriers

Landing a fighter jet on an aircraft carrier is borderline surgical. The deck space is tight, typically only about 500 feet long, which is nowhere near enough for a jet going 150 mph to stop by brakes alone. Instead, pilots rely on a system of arresting wires stretched across the deck. A tailhook attached to the rear of the plane is lowered just before touchdown and aims to snag one of the four high-tensile steel cables. If successful, that hook drags the wire out, and a hydraulic system below deck absorbs the energy to bring the jet to a dead stop in around two seconds. The absence of this landing hook is one of the reasons Air Force planes cannot land on an aircraft carrier.

This arresting gear can stop a 54,000-pound jet traveling at 150 mph within 315 feet. If it misses, the pilot hits full throttle and launches off the end for another pass, called a "bolter." The entire setup is built to catch, stop, or send the aircraft airborne again instantly. The deck itself is also angled about 14 degrees, so bolters don't smash into parked aircraft on the forward deck.

Precision is everything here. The system doesn't allow for sloppiness. Land too early and you might clip the ship. Land too late and you're swimming. This was also why a fighter jet fell off an aircraft carrier in 2025. That's why the tailhook and wire combo is one of the most critical parts of carrier operations.