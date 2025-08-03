Can Air Force Planes Land On Aircraft Carriers?

When you look at gigantic aircraft carriers, like the Gerald Ford-class or Nimitz-class supercarriers, it's hard to imagine that there are planes that can't take off or land from the long strips of runway on the deck. Yes, these runways are relatively long compared to other carriers, but they're definitely nowhere near airport-worthy, and not many planes are designed to take off and land from such a relatively small length of runway.

The Navy uses special jets with vertical and/or short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) capabilities on aircraft carriers. Take the F-35 (Lightning II) jet fighter series, for example. There are three types: F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C — similar planes but with very different takeoff capabilities. The F-35B was designed to literally take off like a helicopter, while the F-35C has a landing gear designed for catapult launches and cable arrestments, but the F-35A is a conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) Air Force jet, and can't handle the demands of STOL.

The same applies to the F-16 Fighting Falcon, which the USAF aims to replace with the F-35A. it's not built with tail hooks and landing gears powerful enough to stop the plane on such a short runway. Even the superior supersonic stealth jet, the F-22 Raptor, doesn't have the robust landing gear nor light weight to let it land on an aircraft carrier, which is one of the reasons the Navy doesn't fly the F-22 Raptor.