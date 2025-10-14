This Is The Most Difficult US Navy Jet To Land On An Aircraft Carrier, According To Aviators

For most mere mortals, the act of landing a fighter jet on an aircraft carrier is beyond comprehension. Experienced pilots count it among the most difficult maneuvers to perform. Even if we look at what is considered one of the easiest planes to land on a carrier, the F-18 Hornet, landing a jet on a carrier requires supreme flightmanship. For instance, from when the plane is about 450 feet in the air until landing on the deck, a pilot will make up to 300 minor control adjustments, all in about 18 seconds. Get it wrong and the best-case scenario is a red-faced walk of shame. In the worst case, it could be the last maneuver they perform.

This is in a plane that one pilot described as, "Just a superbly designed aircraft. Solid as a rock coming aboard." The story changes when we look at the other end of the scale and consider the jet that even highly-skilled Navy pilots consider a handful to land. The aircraft in question is the Vought F7U Cutlass, a fighter jet that Navy pilots feared, and one of three Vought jets that were notoriously difficult to land on a carrier. According to former U.S. Navy pilot David Tussey, the plane had unreliable engines and required a high angle of attack during landings. It was a combination that ultimately led him to describe it as "damn near impossible to land on a carrier."

Luckily, it's a blast from the past and not a plane that the current generation of fighter pilots are likely to encounter.